Q: I have noticed that there is new construction going on where the Salvation Army thrift store was across from Parkland High School. We wondered where the thrift store has moved to.
L.B.
Answer: That storefront, at 2688 Peters Creek Parkway, permanently closed in the early days of the stay-at-home orders during the pandemic. “We lost our lease at that location and have been unable to find another that fits our needs and our budget,” said Bob Campbell, director of marketing and public relations for the Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem.
“The search will continue,” he said, “but at this time we have no other viable options.”
In its place at the Brewer Crossing shopping center, in the space beside Harbor Freight, will be Oak Street Health, a medical clinic that specializes in helping patients with Medicare. Oak Street Health has more than 50 locations in various states, including three in North Carolina, one in Greensboro and two in Charlotte. More information can be found at www.oakstreethealth.com.
Q: What does “D” in D-Day stands for?
M.B.
Answer: The term D-Day is generally used to refer to the invasion of Normandy, officially called Operation Overlord, the anniversary of which is on Saturday. But it predates that event. The earliest known use of these terms was during World War I.
The D stands for “Day,” according to the National D-Day Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit educational foundation established to maintain “a memorial to the valor, fidelity and sacrifice of the Allied Armed Forces who landed in Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944.”
According to the U.S. Army Center of Military History, “The terms D-Day and H-Hour are used for the day and hour on which a combat attack or operation is to be initiated. They designate day and hour for an operation when the actual day and hour have not yet been determined, or where secrecy is essential.”
Plans for large-scale operations are made long before specific dates are set, the site explains.
“Thus, orders are issued for the various steps to be carried out on the D-day or H-hour minus or plus a certain number or days, hours or minutes. At the appropriate time, a subsequent order is issued that states the actual day and times.”
The terms are sometimes used in combination with other numbers and plus or minus signs to indicate time before or after the specific action, such as “H-3” meaning three hours before the action and “D+3” meaning three days after it.
The earliest use of these terms by the center found in its research was during World War I. In Field Order No. 9, First Army, American Expeditionary Forces, dated Sept. 7, 1918: “The First Army will attack at H hour on D day with the object of forcing the evacuation of the St. Mihiel Salient.”
In the past when SAM has written about this, we have heard from readers who disagree with this answer, claiming the “D” stood for “deployment” or “debarkation,” but that is not the case.
The National WWII Museum in New Orleans says staff has also heard people claiming it stood for “designated day,” “decision day,” “doomsday” or even “death day.”
For more information about the history of D-Day, visit the foundation’s Web site at www.dday.org.
