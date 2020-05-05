Q: The outdoor building face sign is gone from the Salvation Army Family Thrift Store on Peters Creek Parkway, across from Parkland High School. Have they moved to another location?
Answer: “The Salvation Army Family store on Peters Creek Parkway closed for the COVID-19 emergency,” said Bob Campbell, a spokesman for the Salvation Army. “Unfortunately, the lease at the Peters Creek Parkway location has ended and will not be renewed. A search for a new location has been ongoing, but a suitable location has yet to be found.”
Q: What caused tens of thousands of Duke Energy customers to lose power Sunday morning?
Answer: “On Sunday at approximately 7:15 a.m., a large live red oak tree outside our right-of-way fell on a transmission line, creating an outage at several area substations causing more than 26,000 customers to lose power,” said Jimmy Flythe, a spokesman for Duke Energy. “Crews worked as safely and quickly as possible to restore power to customers around 8:30 a.m. We recognize being without power is inconvenient, but we appreciate our customers’ patience as crews worked to get power restored.”
Q: A burned out white car has been on the side of Silas Creek Parkway, near the Wake Forest intersection and the Boy Scout Building, for a number of weeks. Whose responsibility is it to remove a hazard like this?
Answer: Initially in situations like this, the Winston-Salem Police Department will respond to determine if the vehicle was abandoned or involved in another incident, which necessitates further investigation, said Lt. Jose Gomez, a spokesman for the department.
“In researching the location and this vehicle, it does not appear that we have responded to conduct such an investigation,” he said late last week. “Therefore, I have dispatched a patrol car to conduct the initial investigation to make that assessment. If the officer determines that the vehicle was abandoned, the officer will report the vehicle to the City of Winston-Salem Housing and Neighborhood Services Department. They are responsible for towing all abandoned vehicles throughout the city.”
This is a process that takes some time and it does not happen overnight, he said. “Especially, with the COVID-19 pandemic, I would anticipate some delays in having the vehicle removed.”
You can report vehicles like this to the WSPD’s non-emergency line at 336-773-7700.
Free leaf mulch
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities has rescheduled its annual leaf mulch giveaway. It is now scheduled for May 16, 23 and 30 while supplies last, on a first-come first-served basis. Operators will load your vehicle from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility, 180 Northstar Drive. Everyone must practice safe distancing, and only staff can load vehicles. To avoid close contact, civilians will have to stay in their vehicles. This is only for homeowners in cars and pickup trucks with or without trailers. No mulch will be available before May 16.
More information can be found at cityofws.org/1334/Leaf-Yard-Waste-Disposal.
