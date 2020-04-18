Q: Is the deadline for the new REAL ID still this October, or might it be delayed because of COVID-19?
R.S.
Answer: It has been delayed. The Department of Homeland Security has pushed the deadline for getting the REAL ID back a year, to Oct. 1, 2021. Chad Wolf, the acting DHS Secretary, said that federal, state and local responses to the spread of coronavirus necessitated a delay in the current deadline, since many people could not access local DMV offices and state and local partners “are working tirelessly with the administration to flatten the curve, and therefore, we want to remove any impediments to response and recovery efforts. States across the country are temporarily closing or restricting access to DMVs.”
Extending the deadline to 2021, he said, will “allow the Department to work with Congress to implement needed changes to expedite the issuance of REAL IDs once the current health crisis concludes.”
Q: When we pick up food from a restaurant now where they deliver the food to our vehicle, shouldn’t we tip the waitress?
S.P.
Answer: Yes, absolutely. SAM recommends tipping even more generously than usual if you can, considering the hard work restaurant workers are going through.
Q: Our TV was out and a Spectrum representative came to our house and came inside our bedroom to replace our TV box. Should he have been wearing a mask?
E.J.
Answer: “In communities where masks are not required, we recommend that our techs wear masks when working in a customer’s home or business,” said Scott Pryzwansky, a spokesman for Spectrum Cable. “They are required to use them if a customer requests that they do so.”
He could not look specifically into your case, saying the name and phone number you gave us was not associated with a Spectrum account.
Q: We have what we think is a falcon’s nest across the cul de sac. The bird has in the past three days repeatedly flown into the glass outer (storm) door. Would this be it seeing its reflection and thinking it’s another falcon? I don’t want the bird to get hurt, but I also like the door open. However, if keeping the (red) front door closed is necessary, I will do so. I am curious because this is an all-of-a-sudden issue.
B.A.
Answer: Ron Morris, who writes the Birds-Eye View column in the Journal, said that if this is a raptor, it’s probably a Cooper’s Hawk, not a falcon, and that the behavior you described would be unusual.
“Bird window strike generally happens for one of two reasons: thinking their reflection is a competitor and attacking it, or seeing the reflection of trees and other vegetation and trying to fly through it,” Morris said. “A few birds are really bad about the first. Bluebirds and mockingbirds are among the worst offenders, but I’ve never heard of a bird of prey doing it.
“Many bird species can make the mistake of trying to fly through a reflection.”
You can find various suggestions for solving the problem at www.allaboutbirds.org/news/why-birds-hit-windows-and-how-you-can-help-prevent-it/
