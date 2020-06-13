Q: Winston-Salem city leaders are considering defunding the Winston-Salem Police Department by $1 million, but have the Forsyth County commissioners and county manager discussed any defunding of the Forsyth County Sheriff's office?
B.B.
Answer: "The Sheriff's Department participated in the budget cuts that affected all departments, but there was no effort by my office or the commissioners to defund the department," said Dudley Watts, the Forsyth County manager. "Much of the discussion about the Sheriff's Department budget this year entailed funding for the School Resource Officer program and alternate methods of ensuring security and discipline in the schools. There was also discussion about the community policing contracts with the towns."
Q: Many of us senior citizens have become prisoners in our apartment complexes. Therefore, the opening of pools and fitness centers are very important to us. My understanding is that a city inspector must approve and provide guidelines. Is the city understaffed in this department? For many of us this is the only form of exercise we can use. I have written to them but no one has responded.
C.P.
Answer: Gyms remain closed under the governor's guidelines currently. As for pools, "COVID-19 has certainly presented many challenges for all of us but we have been inspecting and permitting pools since early April," said Ken Bowyer, senior environmental health specialist and the pool program head for the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.
"We have issued the vast majority of pool permits for both our year-round and seasonal pools," he said. "These permits have been conditioned to meet the requirements of the governor's executive orders. Any pools that are not open are likely due to site specific decisions by pool managers or operators or applications that simply have not been submitted to us yet."
Under current plans, according to Governor Cooper's office, the Safer at Home Phase 2 runs through at least Friday, June 26.
Q: When did Flag Day start?
S.E.
Answer: Today is Flag Day. the anniversary of the date in 1777 when the Continental Congress approved the design of a national flag. The earliest known suggestion of a day to commemorate it was in 1861 in Hartford, Conn., but it was a one-time event.
According to The United States Flag Page, www.usflag.org, a website devoted to the history and traditions of the American flag, “the idea of an annual day specifically celebrating the Flag is believed to have first originated in 1885. B.J. Cigrand, a school teacher, arranged for the pupils in the Fredonia, Wisc. Public School, District 6, to observe June 14 (the 108th anniversary of the official adoption of the Stars and Stripes) as ‘Flag Birthday.’ In numerous magazines and newspaper articles and public addresses over the following years, Cigrand continued to enthusiastically advocate the observance of June 14 as ‘Flag Birthday, ‘ or ‘Flag Day.’”
The idea began to catch on, and was established nationally in 1916 by a proclamation by President Woodrow Wilson. Congressional legislation designating June 14 and National Flag Day was signed into law by President Harry Truman in 1949, the Library of Congress says.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.