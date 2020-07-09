Q: For years, Winston-Salem offered a small discount if a user of city water paid early. I have noticed the past two bills, that this discount is no longer offered. Since the city has decided to take away this benefit, I guess there is no reason to pay early, but rather make the city wait. Is this a permanent change? I never heard or received a notice that the discounts were to be terminated.
R.F.
Answer: You were misreading your bill.
“We do not offer a ‘discount’ for paying your bill on time, but we normally charge a late fee for not paying on time,” said Courtney Driver, utilities director for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County. “Normally our bills show a balance due by a certain date. This is the actual amount charged for water, sewer and stormwater services provided. There is another amount shown if paid after a later date which includes late fees.”
For example, normally bills would say something along the lines of:
Total Amount Due $116.81
If paid after 3/30/20 please pay $128.49
The first amount, $116.81, is your actual bill; the other has a late fee attached. However, until at least July 29, the two amounts will be the same due to the coronavirus pandemic, at the lower amount.
“To protect public health and safety, on March 13 (prior to Gov. Cooper’s March 31 Executive Order 124 and its extension on May 30 by Executive Order 142), WSFC Utilities voluntarily suspended water disconnections due to non-payment in order to ensure that all homes would continue to have access to clean and safe water,” Driver said.
“Late fees and interest penalties assessed on or after that date were also waived. These policy changes will remain in place until further notice. As of the latest executive order, customers have at least six months to pay overdue utility bills with due dates between March 31 and July 29, 2020.”
A note of caution: Driver added that on-time payment is still highly encouraged to avoid accruing a large balance.
“Water meters continue to be read and all customers are still responsible for paying their utility bills,” she said. “In addition, customers should be wary of scams threatening disconnection of service and demands for immediate payment by money order or gift card over the phone.”
Q: What’s up with the telephones for all of the Forsyth County Public Libraries? They’re not working. They’re either ringing busy constantly or a message says try your call again later, all circuits are busy. It’s been doing this for over a week.
S.S.
Answer: Forsyth County government experienced intermittent issues with their phone systems earlier this week, but the problem has since been fixed.
“Library customers may have difficulty reaching their local Forsyth County Public Library branch by telephone,” the library system said in a statement. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”
If you have any more problems getting through, you can try emailing library staff through the online Ask Your Librarian service at www.forsyth.cc/Library/ask_librarian.aspx.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.