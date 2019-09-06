Q: Has Baptist Hospital changed their helicopter flight patterns? Suddenly in the past month, we have four or five flying over our house on Lynwood Avenue every evening, incredibly low and very loud.
A.M.
Answer: According to Billy Haynes, program director for Wake Forest Baptist AirCare, the fuel system at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center that is used to refuel our AirCare helicopters, along with aircraft from other hospitals who transport patients to them, has been undergoing repairs for the past couple of weeks.
“Medical aircraft that would normally refuel here at the Medical Center have been having to refuel at Smith Reynolds Airport which could be the reason your reader has noticed more helicopters than normal,” Haynes said.
“The twin-engine helicopters we use are faster, but also louder, so our pilots always try to avoid flying low over neighborhoods whenever possible. We apologize for the disruption and hope to have our fuel system operational by the end of the week.”
Q: When will you run a list of shredding events in the area?
J.M.
Answer: We run that list on the first Saturday of each month, which is today. Here are the shredding events between now and early October we are aware of at this time:
Today: Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, 9 a.m. to noon. Donations of $5 for each file box or bag, with proceeds to support youth and family ministries.’
Today: VFW Auxiliary Post 5352, 618 Edgewood St. in Kernersville, 9 a.m. to noon. Donations are accepted.
Sept. 14: Riverwood Therapeutic Riding Center event at the Children’s Center, 2315 Coliseum Drive, 9 a.m. to noon. A donation of $5 a box or bag is requested to support Riverwood riders who will be going to the TRAV horse show in Virginia.
Sept. 28: SECU Family House, 1970 Baldwin Lane, 9 a.m. to noon. A suggested donation of $5 a bag will go to the SECU Family House.
Sept. 28: Clemmons United Methodist Church, 3700 Clemmons Road in Clemmons, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The suggested donation is $5 a box or bag, benefiting the CUMC Guatemala Mission Building Team’s work.
Oct. 12: Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St. in Kernersville, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If we hear of any other shredding events in September, we will run an update; otherwise, the next list will run in SAM on Oct. 5. Send events to asksam@wsjournal.com; include your address, hours, suggested donations and, if available, what proceeds will be used for.
