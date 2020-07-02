Q: With all the discussion of wearing or not wearing masks, is there any harm in wearing a mask in the summer with its extreme heat and humidity? I have not seen that mentioned. Could it be harmful to one’s health to be breathing through a soiled or dirty mask?
Answer: “The main setting where masks are going to help us is indoors,” said Dr. Christopher Ohl, infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health. “If you are outside, avoiding crowds, and staying at least 6 feet from others, the mask can be taken off until needed. It may be a bit unpleasant to breathe through a soiled or dirty mask, but it is not really harmful to one’s health. It is a good idea, though, to wash it when it becomes soiled, or at least every few days, even if it’s not noticeably dirty.”
Voting By Mail
Following yesterday’s SAM column, we heard from Tim Tsujii, director of the Forsyth County Board of Elections, about a change that does allow voters to send requests for absentee ballots by fax or email, but only for 2020.
“HB 1169 was signed and made temporary changes to the absentee requirements for the upcoming election,” he said. “Absentee voters will be permitted to submit their request form by fax or email for this election only.”
For more information, go to www.forsyth.cc/Elections/absentee_civilian.aspx
Q: Was “Uncle Sam” based on a real person?
Answer: The exact origins of Uncle Sam are unclear, but the most iconic image of him is based on an artist who used himself as the model.
Uncle Sam as a symbol of the American government dates to the early 1800s.
No one is sure who came up with the fictitious Uncle Sam. One story is that someone came up with the name Uncle Sam from the initials “U.S.” stamped on items produced for the government.
In 1961, Congress recognized Samuel Wilson as Uncle Sam’s namesake. Wilson was a meatpacker who supplied the Army during the War of 1812. Wilson was given this honorary designation because of his honesty and devotion to his country, according to the Library of Congress Web site.
The first illustrations of an Uncle Sam appeared in the 1800s.
Thomas Nast and other political cartoonists of the 1800s satirized the paternalistic nature of the government with illustrations of an Uncle Sam. He appeared as a tall, older man with a gray goatee, nattily dressed in a suit of red, white and blue.
Perhaps the most well-known illustration of Uncle Sam is from the military-recruitment posters in which he is pointing at the viewer. The gentleman with the slightly cantankerous expression was a self-portrait of the artist, James Montgomery Flagg.
Flagg was born June 18, 1877. He was a commercial illustrator in the 1910s and 1920s. Flagg created illustrations for clothing advertisements and was nationally known as the illustrator of P.G. Wodehouse stories in Collier’s magazine, according to “Advertising in America: The First 200 Years” by Charles Goodrun and Helen Dalrymple. Flagg’s Uncle Sam first appeared as the cover for Leslie’s Weekly magazine in July 1916.
