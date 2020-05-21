Q: We tried to get leaf mulch from the city last week, but did not know they required the mulch in one’s trailer or truck bed be covered prior to leaving. We found out the hard way when my husband was turned away.
S.M.
Answer: Your tip may help others. As is spelled out on the city’s website which gives the rules for the mulch program, “all loads must be fully covered before leaving the site. Before departing, citizens will be directed to a safe area to exit the vehicle and secure their load with a tarp. If you do not bring a tarp or cover, your vehicle will not be loaded.”
“Our free leaf mulch is always extremely popular and 2020 is no exception,” said Gale Ketteler, a representative for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities. “We had long lines last Saturday and gave away the majority of our supply.”
But there is still some left. Barring severe weather, they will be distributing mulch this Saturday to Forsyth County residents only, starting at 8 a.m. at the Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility, 180 Northstar Drive in Rural Hall. Supplies are limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. “When it’s gone, it’s gone,” Ketteler said. If there is any left over after Saturday, there will be a third round on May 30.
Operators will load your vehicle from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until supplies last). Everyone must practice safe distancing, and only staff can load vehicles. To avoid close contact, civilians will have to stay in their vehicles. This is only for homeowners in cars and pickup trucks with or without trailers. Large vehicles over one ton will not be allowed to receive mulch under any circumstances, according to the city, and homeowners who hire contractors to haul mulch for residential use must follow the guidelines spelled out above.
You can read more and find directions at cityofwsg.org/leafmulch..
Q: We have lived about 200 yards from the pavement of I-40 for 30 years west of Jonestown Road. We usually rely on leaves on the trees to reduce the noise from the highway. This past year, the concrete has been covered with black material, maybe asphalt. For some reason, this has made traffic noise louder. Could we get a comment from the Department of Transportation about why this was done and why it is happening?
A.B
Answer: “This was an asphalt pavement rehabilitation project on I-40 between Harper Road in Clemmons and the US 421 interchange,” said Pat Ivey with the N.C. Department of Transportation. “This section of I-40 was originally constructed with concrete pavement, but the highway has been asphalt since it was widened to 6 lanes in the late 1990s.”
As part of the rehabilitation project, he said, the top 2.5-inch layer of asphalt, which was installed in 2009, was milled/ground-off and replaced with a 2.5-inch layer of intermediate surface asphalt. Another 2-inch layer of heavy duty asphalt surface was then placed on the entire road.
“Other than being new, this is the same type of surface asphalt we use on all asphalt freeways,” he said. “I am not sure why the noise level would be any worse.”
