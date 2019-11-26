Food Safety For Pets at Thanksgiving
With all the festivities going on Thursday, you may be tempted to share some dinner scraps with your pets. But in many cases, that is not a good idea, according to the North Carolina Veterinary Medical Association.
Here are some common items that they say may be harmful to your dogs or cats:
Turkey
- Do not give your pets turkey skin, especially if it’s been rubbed with seasonings which can be toxic, such as onion, sage and garlic.
- Make sure the leftover turkey carcass is out of reach from pets who sometimes find their way into the garbage. The grease and bones can cause severe indigestion.
- Do not give turkey bones to your pets, as they could easily swallow them whole or the bones can splinter and puncture their stomachs or intestines.
Stuffing and gravy
These items are also full of seasonings and items that can be harmful and toxic to pets.
- Pumpkin, sweet potato and other pies: These items are full of sugar which should not be fed to pets, and most recipes call for nutmeg and cinnamon, which are toxic to pets.
- Salads or other items that contain grapes or raisins: They are poisonous to pets and should be kept away from them.
- Desserts: Chocolate is also toxic to pets and should be kept far away from them. Also bear in mind that some sugar-free desserts and treats including candy canes include artificial sweeteners that are potentially deadly to pets.
Q: Can you remind people about Project Blue Light?
G.S.
Answer: With people beginning to put up their Christmas decorations, it’s a good time for the reminder.
Project Blue Light, a tradition of placing a blue bulb in a holiday display in a window to show support for law enforcement officers, began in 1988 in Philadelphia.
Project Blue Light participation simply involves the placing a single Christmas candle in your front window, with the candle to be lit by a single blue bulb, or using a blue light bulb on your front porch light.
Though it is often done during the holidays, some people choose to have the light out year-round.
The light honors all law enforcement workers, not just the police.
According to the “Officer Down Memorial Page,” which keeps statistics on law enforcement deaths, at last count 110 law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty so far this year in the United States. That includes three in North Carolina: Mooresville police officer Jordan Harris Sheldon, Northampton County deputy sheriff Makeem Brooks, and Greensboro K9 Rambo.
Most people put one blue light in a window for Project Blue Light, while others put up a display of blue lights. Some also include a red light to honor firefighters.
Another variation is that in some communities, a blue light is put up representing living police officers and a white light representing ones who have died in service.
After the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, white bulbs were also used to represent victims of that attack.
