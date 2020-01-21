Q: What is with the sound on WXII NBC-12? Every commercial comes in very loud and the volume changes during commercials. It doesn’t seem to happen during the newscasts.
F.G.
Answer: Michelle Butt, the president and general manager of WXII, said the station has not had other complaints about this.
WXII, and other stations, have to comply with the CALM (Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation) Act from the Federal Communications Commission, which went into effect in 2012. The act requires that commercials “have the same average volume as the programs they accompany,” according to the FCC.
If you have a complaint about the volume on a station, the FCC recommends filing a report at www.fcc.gov/complaints. You can also call the FCC’s Consumer Center at 888-225-5322 or write to FCC Consumer Complaints, 445 12th St. SW, Washington, DC 20554.
You will need such information as whether you were watching over-the-air, on cable or satellite; the name of the advertiser; time and date; name of the program; and the TV station. The FCC says that it will evaluate complaints to determine “if there are patterns or trends that suggest a need for enforcement action.”
You can read more about the CALM Act and see a “Quick Facts” list of frequently asked questions at www.fcc.gov/media/policy/loud-commercials.
Feral Fix
We have previously written about the Forsyth Feral Fix, an event taking place Saturday and again on Feb. 9 to help people who have feral colonies of cats get them spayed/neutered, vaccinated for rabies and distemper, given flea and tick treatments, and ear-topped at no cost to the caretaker.
This week’s event is full, but they are still scheduling cats for Feb. 9. People who want more information should email info@humanesolution.org with “Forsyth Feral Fix” in the subject line. Humane traps are available for loan. Cats must be in humane traps when participating in the Feral Fix.
Organizers are still looking for donations of heating pads (which can be returned), towels, pee pads, and cat food for both events, as well as money donations.
Also, snacks for volunteers, including fresh fruit, crackers and granola bars, would be appreciated.
These can be dropped off at the Humane Society’s north campus at 5570 Sturmer Park Circle.
