Q: My daughter and I would like to know what agencies we can donate money to help the victims of the unbelievable but true Australian fires. We are looking for charities with high ratings.
B.W.
Answer: The Better Business Bureau has a list of charities on Give.org, its website devoted to charitable giving. Among their recommendations in the United States that are accepting money to help with the Australian fires are:
- American Red Cross (www.redcross.org)
- Direct Relief (www.directrelief.org/emergency/australia-wildfires/)
- Global Giving (www.globalgiving.org/projects/australian-wildfire-relief-fund/)
- International Fund for Animal Welfare (www.ifaw.org/)
- Save the Children (www.savethechildren.org)
The Salvation Army International has updates on their work in Australia at www.salvationarmy.org/ihq/news/inr060120.
If you want to donate directly to an Australia-based charity, they recommend checking out the registry of the Australian Charities and Not-For-Profits Commission. “While the registration with this government agency does not mean the government is recommending or endorsing the charity, it does signify that the group has filed the appropriate paperwork with this agency,” according to give.org. While the following charities were not evaluated by the BBB, the American affiliates of these charities are accredited and meet the bureau’s standards for charity accountability:
- Australian Red Cross (www.redcross.org.au/)
- Australian Salvation Army (www.salvationarmy.org.au/)
- Nature Conservancy Australia (www.natureaustralia.org.au/)
- St. Vincent de Paul Society in Australia (donate.vinnies.org.au/)
- World Wildlife Fund Australia (www.wwf.org.au/)
You can also donate directly to Australian fire brigades through the NSW Rural Fire Service, at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/volunteer/support-your-local-brigade. “Be cautious about appeals from those claiming to raise funds for Australian firefighters without any official connection to them,” the BBB recommends.
Give.org also has advice for donors who are considering a crowdfunding donation, including ways to investigate how the funds will be used and what to look for to make sure it’s going to a legitimate cause. You can read more at www.give.org/news-updates/2020/01/08/wise-giving-wednesday-donating-to-address-the-fires-in-australia.
More suggestions about donation options can be found at CharityNavigator.org, another organization that helps people make the best choices in charitable donations. From their home page, search for “Fires in Australia.”
Q: Most of the Duke and North Carolina basketball games are shown on Spectrum on the ACC Network, which requires customers to add to their service for an additional fee. This seems greedy to make local fans pay extra to see their teams play.
D.H.
Answer: There is no additional fee for the ACC Network on Spectrum; it is part of the standard package. However, if you are still grandfathered in to a previous Time Warner Cable package, you will have to switch to Spectrum to get ACC Network.
