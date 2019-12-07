Q: I order from Winkler Bakery every December, but this year I can’t reach anyone. Are they still in business?
D.B.
Answer: Yes, they are still in business. But according to Frank Vagnone, president and chief executive of Old Salem Museums and Gardens, Winkler Bakery hasn’t had mail order for any baked goods or other products for a few years now.
Baked goods are sold at Winkler Bakery, the Upstairs at Winkler, various retail stores in Old Salem, and the Old Salem Bake Shop at Marketplace Mall. The full offering is available at the bakery and the Marketplace shop, while other stores carry select items.
According to Chat Smith, the executive chef, the baked offerings are: Lovefeast buns, sugarcake, cinnamon rolls, daily breads (white, honey wheat, raisin, three cheese, rosemary garlic), mini pound cakes (apple spice, butter rum, chocolate, lemon, cranberry orange), banana nut bread, ginger bread, pumpkin muffins, apple or cherry strudel, brownies, seasonal desserts, oatmeal raising cookies, chocolate chip cookies, cheese stars, and, of course, their Moravian Cookies.
A full list of shops at Old Salem, hours and phone numbers (and which days Winkler features certain breads) can be found at www.oldsalem.org/visit/places-to-shop/
The Old Salem Bake Shop is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Q: Traffic from Lewisville and Clemmons heading into town via U.S. 421 has been significantly backed up due to road work related to the Peacehaven Bridge construction. Do you know when the work will be completed? It has made commuting unexpectedly difficult.
F.C.
Answer: SAM has gotten quite a few questions lately about this particular project.
The official completion date for the Peacehaven Road interchange project is August 2020, though work is likely to be finished sooner than that, according to Pat Ivey with the N.C. Department of Transportation. That interchange is part of a larger project that also includes the N.C. 65 interchange at U.S. 52 in Rural Hall.
“The contractor is currently performing pavement work in the median,” Ivey said. “This work required the lanes to be shifted to the outside, which temporarily removed the auxiliary lane in each direction between the Peacehaven and Jonestown interchanges and the extra lane between the Muddy Creek bridges and Peacehaven.
“There are still two through lanes in each direction within the project limits during morning and evening peak hours..”
Q: I would appreciate an address where I can send former President Jimmy Carter a card or note of appreciation for his stoicism, patience and faith.
C.D.
Answer: Correspondence can be sent care of The Carter Center, 453 Freedom Parkway, Atlanta, GA, 30307. According to the center, President and Mrs. Carter do not respond to emails. “If you would like a response, please mail your letter or request via the postal service directly to the correspondence office .... This includes requests for autographs or photos.”
