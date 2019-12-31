Q: Does the new decade begin tonight after midnight, or not until the end of the coming year?
V.S.
Answer: Oh, good, something else for people to disagree about.
After midnight, we go from 2019 to 2020. As far as many people are concerned, that will be the start of the ’20s — roaring or otherwise. After all, some distant day, when some nostalgia-based TV special proclaims “I Love the ’20s,” they will include 2020 through 2029 in the listings.
Other people argue that, like centuries and millennia, the decade starts with the next year, the one ending in “1.” The 20th century, for instance, ran from 1901 to 2000, with the number being rounded up.
But that is not how we refer to decades. As the website TimeAndDate.com puts it, decades “are commonly categorized based on the year numbers. For example, we say ‘the eighties’ instead of ‘the 199th decade.’ Similarly, the upcoming decade is technically the 203rd decade, but we call it ‘the twenties.’ According to this common definition, decades generally encompass the time span from years ending with 0 to years ending with 9, such as 2020 — 2029.”
Their solution: “in essence, both are correct.” So go ahead and celebrate the beginning of the Twenties tonight, “and one year later, you can party extra hearty again to mark the start of the 203rd decade!”
Q: What has happened to the Saturday episodes of Family Circus lately? They are missing the punchlines.
S.L.
Answer: Because of a printing error, the bottom lines of several recent Family Circus cartoons were partially cut off, leaving readers without the joke. We are working to fix the problem, which seems to be hitting in our Saturday editions.
In the Dec. 28 Family Circus, Dolly points to an escalator and asks “Can we go on that ride, Mommy?”
In the Dec. 21 strip, Jeffy and P.J. are surprised by carolers at the door. Jeffy says “Mommy! It’s some trick-or-treaters — and they’re SINGIN’!”
In the Dec. 7 strip, Dolly and her mom are getting Christmas cards ready, and Dolly says “There’s one left over. Can you mail it to me?”
Q: Why wasn’t there a Parade magazine in Sunday’s paper?
J.M.
Answer: There was no Parade this Sunday because Athlon Media Group, the company that puts together that magazine, decided to skip it this Sunday. The company had so little advertising for it, perhaps because it was on a weekend between two holidays, and decided not to publish one. We have been told there will be six Sundays in 2020 where there will not be a Parade, but the dates have not yet been announced.
Yarn Donations
SAM has heard from a local church that received donations of nice yarn they cannot use for their particular project, and are looking for church groups or other organizations that can use them for charitable work. The donations are a mix of 100 percent wool yarn and some wool blends. SAM is using this as an opportunity for knitting groups to let us know what kind of donations you are looking for (fabric, thread, equipment, etc.) in the new year. Organizers can let us know what they need at asksam@wsjournal.com or by mail at Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem NC 27101.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
