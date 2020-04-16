Q: Is it true that the stimulus money being distributed this week is actually part of your tax refund from next year? If so, I think people should be warned that they won’t get as big a refund next year as they may be expecting.
R.F.
Answer: It’s more complicated than that, but your potential tax refund for next year for 2020 taxes will not change because of the stimulus. Also, to answer some other questions SAM has gotten recently, the stimulus money is not taxable and will not have to be paid back.
Here’s how it works: The stimulus money from the CARES Act is being credited to your tax refund for next year, lowering your tax liability. As Verify, a fact-checking column from WUSA 9 News in Washington DC, explains it, “rather than getting a larger refund in 2021, the IRS is sending you part of that refund now.... since the money is essentially a tax refund, it is not taxed.”
To better explain the concept, the Verify column gives an example of someone who makes $50,000 in income and overpaid their taxes by $1,000 the previous year. If the CARES Act gives that person an additional credit for $1,200, that means they would expect a total refund of $2,200. ‘The IRS is sending you a $1,200 check now, so your actual refund at tax time is still $1,000. Since this is essentially an early tax refund on taxes you will pay in 2020, you don’t have to pay it back.”
Q: With the recent announcement by the City of Winston-Salem to discontinue non-essential services such as bulky item pick-up, brush and limb collection, etc., will leadership be reducing costs through furlough or other means proportionate to the reduction in services? Can the citizens expect a corresponding tax reduction?
J.T.
Answer: “As our workforce stabilizes and we have more PPE, we hope to start those services back up in a few weeks,” said Lee Garrity, the city manager. “We are planning on a refund or credit for the prorated amount of the yard waste cart fee. We don’t yet know the length of this temporary pause.”
Their first priority is to restart yard waste and brush collection, he said, but they are still hopeful to restart bulky item pickup. “We will be facing the other challenge from the virus, and that is the huge reduction in sales tax revenues which will require many changes to our budget,” he said.
As we answered recently, the city has provided non-essential employees three weeks of emergency paid leave. They are looking at various options if the crisis lasts longer than that.
Q: I couldn’t help but notice that the governor has a nice hair cut. I wonder where he is getting his.
E.M.
Answer: “Governor Cooper has not had a haircut since the restrictions went into place,” said Dory MacMillan, press secretary for the Governor’s office.
Hair salons were among the businesses ordered closed by an executive order from Cooper on March 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.