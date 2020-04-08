Q: Is the depiction of the coronavirus as a sphere with red protrusions on its surface the way the little devil would actually appear if we could see things that tiny? Or is just something some artist dreamed up and it caught on?
G.B.
Answer: The general look of the virus as often depicted is fairly accurate. “That’s what a corona virus looks like,” said Matt Brady, a science teacher at Atkins High School and the co-founder of TheScienceOf.org. “’Corona’ means crown, and that’s what those spike things kind of are thought to look like. They have a purpose too — they’re how the virus attaches to and then gets its genetic material into the cell it infects.”
The coloration of the popular image is more a case of artistic license, though. A report at elemental.medium.com discusses the image, which was created by Alissa Eckert, a medical illustrator for U.S. Cents of Disease Control and Prevention and her colleague Dan Higgins. It uses different colors to differentiate the parts of the virus but “uses vibrant colors that are not what would appear if you could see the virus with your own eyes.”
The grey surface, for instance, represents the spherical envelope that surrounds the nucleus of the virus and contains genetic material. The orange bits represent membrane proteins, and the yellow bits are envelope proteins, which play an important role in regulating virus replication. The red spikes in the illustration are clumps of S proteins, which are “what the virus uses to gain entry into and attach to the cell,” Eckert said in that report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.