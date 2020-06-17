Q: Does the city follow up on reports about businesses that are violating the state reopening guidelines? I have seen several gyms post photos on social media of people working out there.
Answer: “If the police are aware of a clear violation, they will talk with owner and inform them they are violating the Governor’s executive order and ask them to stop,” said Mayor Allen Joines. “If repeated violations occur, (the police) can issue a citation with a fine.”
“Local law enforcement agencies are tasked with ensuring compliance with the Governor’s order,” added Damon Dequenne, assistant city manager for Winston-Salem. “Any perceived violations should be reported to the WSPD via the non-emergency number 336-773-7700 or via the web on the Police Department website under the Services tab.”
It is important to note that permitted activities and those that are not allowed under the Governor’s order are constantly evolving, Dequenne said. Some gyms are using a medical exception, citing a June 5 ruling from the state Attorney General’s office, which interprets the governor’s order as allowing “the use of indoor gyms or fitness facilities when that use is prescribed by or directed by a medical professional.
“This exception applies, for instance, to physical or occupational therapy ordered by a medical professional. In many cases, physical or occupational therapists’ equipment is part of a hospital facility or doctor’s office, but if health care professionals determine that specific patients with medical conditions need to utilize equipment at an indoor gym or fitness center, such care would not undermine the public-health rationale of the Phase Two order.”
The AG office’s conclusion, written by Special Deputy Attorney General Phillip A. Rubin, points out that the number of individuals taking advantage of this exception will be low, and therefore “the risk to the public is reduced versus opening these facilities to the general public at this time. A broader opening, the Governor has concluded, would put the public at risk.”
This exception is in addition to the various ways people can already meet their fitness needs, including outdoor recreation and the use of gym equipment in an outdoor environment, according to Rubin.
Q: When signs were placed on Salem Parkway, why did they put the Marshall Street exit sign where it is so that it blocks the view of the arches on the Green Street bridge? When driving east on the parkway, we get to look at a sign instead of the arches.
Answer: “With the length of the entire Business 40 improvement project being only 1.4 miles, it would be impossible to place all the required signing and not affect the viewshed (the area visible from a given location) of the Green Street Ped bridge,” said Pat Ivey, division engineer with the N.C. Department of Transportation. “Prior to the project, there was an overhead message board in this location, which we did relocate to minimize visual impacts to the pedestrian bridge.”
