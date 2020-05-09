Q: If a stimulus check is sent to a deceased person’s family, do they get to keep it or does it have to be sent back?
M.H.
Answer: SAM has heard from several readers with this problem. You have to send it back.
According to the IRS, if someone died before receiving a stimulus payment, it should be returned. The whole amount should be, unless it was payable to joint filers, in which case only return the amount that was sent to the deceased person (typically $1,200).
If you received a paper check that was not cashed, write Void in the endorsement section on the back of the check and mail it back. Do not staple, bend or put a paper clip on the check, and include a note explaining the reason you are returning it.
Assuming the check was sent to someone in North Carolina, you will be sending it to the Memphis Refund Inquiry Unit, 5333 Getwell Road, Mail Stop 8422, Memphis TN. 38118. That office also handles returns from Alabama, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota and Tennessee.
If the deceased’s address is in Virginia, you should instead use the Atlanta Refund Inquiry Unit address, at 4800 Buford Highway, Mail Stop 112, Chamblee, GA. 30341. (They also handle Georgia, Iowa, Kansas and Kentucky).
If you’re mailing a check that was sent to someone from a different state than those, you can find the address at finance.yahoo.com/news/stimulus-check-dead-person-164134407.html
If the check was cashed already, or if it was a direct deposit, the IRS asks that you submit a personal check or money order at the address above, payable to U.S. Treasury. Write “2020EIP” and the deceased person’s taxpayer identification number (typically their Social Security number) on the payment, and also include a brief explanation of the reason for the return.
Q: The check engine light is on in my car. I can’t get it inspected or registered with the light on; what are my options? I heard about an exemption but don’t know what to do. Can you please help?
B.C.
Answer: You should get your check engine light checked out as soon as you can find a mechanic you trust who is open, but you don’t need to worry about inspections or car registration for several months.
On May 4, Gov. Roy Cooper extended expiration dates for N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles credentials. People whose credentials expired between March 1 and Aug. 1 have been given a one-time, five-month extension from the original expiration date, to renew their driver licenses and handle vehicle registrations.
Any fines related to expired credentials are being temporarily waived, and customers who already paid a late fee from March or April will be reimbursed.
This is a one-time change, and will not change your expiration date in the future. For instance, if your registration had a current deadline of March 2020, the new date is August 2020, but in 2021 it will be March again.
