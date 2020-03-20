Q: I saw an article that drive-in theaters are having a resurgence because of COVID-19. Do we have any around here?
E.B.
Answer: The only drive-in theater in our area is the Eden Drive-In, but it is closed for the season and won't be reopening soon.
In a statement Friday, the theater said "We are making the decision to push the opening of the drive-in back until it is safe for everyone to enjoy coming out to the drive-in. Everyone please stay safe during this time and we look forward to seeing everyone soon."
The drive-in had previously been scheduled to reopen on March 27.
