Q: I saw an article that drive-in theaters are having a resurgence because of COVID-19. Do we have any around here?

E.B.

Answer: The only drive-in theater in our area is the Eden Drive-In, but it is closed for the season and won't be reopening soon.

In a statement Friday, the theater said "We are making the decision to push the opening of the drive-in back until it is safe for everyone to enjoy coming out to the drive-in. Everyone please stay safe during this time and we look forward to seeing everyone soon."

The drive-in had previously been scheduled to reopen on March 27.

