Q: Is it true that animal shelters will not let people adopt black cats around Halloween time?
J.T.
Answer: That is not the case here, according to Sarah Williamson, executive director of the Forsyth Humane Society.
“We do not suspend adoptions of black cats around Halloween,” she said. “We consistently apply our thoughtful adoption counseling process for any animal, any time of year, to ensure the animal is going to a good home.”
The concern about black cats at Halloween is twofold, according to the Urban Legends Reference Pages (www.snopes.com) — first, that people may be looking to adopt a cat as a sort of living Halloween decoration, only to abandon them afterward; and second, that the cats may fall victim to “satanic cults” and be used as part of a ritual sacrifice.
The site’s research found the supposed dangers posed to black cats to be inconclusive.
Based on her experience with the shelter, Williamson said she thinks this concern is largely an urban legend.
As a column at pet website VetStreet.com puts it, “Shelter policies based on urban myths put pets at higher risk than they ever could be from people who’d adopt with ill intentions. In other words, shelters that refuse to allow the adoption of black cats around Halloween are well-intentioned but wrong.”
Dental Advice
The North Carolina Dental Society has released some advice for which Halloween candies are better or worse for your teeth:
- Chocolate — “Chocolate is one of the most popular Halloween candies. Did you know it’s probably one of the safest, too? Chocolate dissolves quickly, and washes off your teeth easier than other candies. Dark chocolate is your best bet, as it contains less sugar than milk chocolate.”
- Gummies — “Sticky candies can be a nightmare. These candies tend to cling to teeth, giving ample time for cavities to form. It’s important to have your children brush and floss thoroughly, as gummies often get stuck on the tooth’s surface and in crevices between teeth.”
- Hard candy/Lollipops — “Hard candy is hard on teeth and can result in chipped or cracked teeth. It’s best to steer clear of any hard candy during Halloween.”
- Sour candy — “Sour candy typically contains citric acids that produce the sour flavor. These acids can, attack the tooth’s enamel, so enjoy these in moderation.”
- Sugar-free chewing gum — “Sugarless chewing gum is a good option for a Halloween treat. Chewing sugarless gum increases the flow of saliva and neutralizes cavity-causing bacteria, which aids in preventing tooth decay.”
While we’re thinking of pet safety, it’s worth noting that chocolate can be harmful to dogs, and some sugar-free gums and candies contain chemicals that can also be harmful to pets.
Veterans Day Parade
More details are available for the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Winston-Salem next month. It will take place starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 9, with staging starting at 9 a.m. at Fourth and Spring streets. They will also honor dogs that have served in war, and all dogs are welcome to join in the parade. A 21-gun salute and flag ceremony will be held at Corpening Plaza at the end of the parade, with coffee and doughnuts provided.
