Q: Why haven't all police and firefighters been provided with N95 masks? It is impossible for them to "socially distance," which puts them at risk for contracting the COVID-19 virus.
B.W.
Answer: Local law enforcement and the fire department all say they are taking steps to prepare for situations.
Police
"Over the last 10 to 15 years, the Winston-Salem Police Department has issued police officers personal protection equipment kits as part of their assigned equipment," said Lt. Jose Gomez, a spokesman for the police department. "These PPE kits contain N95 masks. This is done to prepare and protect our officers from a variety of communicable diseases. These PPE kits were not issued because of the current COVID-19 pandemic but as a preparedness and safety measure for our officers in any communicable disease encounter. Officers assess a situation and make a determination to use the issued PPE."
Sheriff's Office
"We have obtained N95 masks for our (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) team members," said spokeswoman Christina Howell. "However, based on the current recommendations from the CDC, we are not wearing them unless we are in contact with someone who tells us they may have been exposed, have symptoms, or have self-quarantined. Best practice is that the N95 masks be changed out at least every 4 hours, and so it would not be feasible (given the limited supply of masks and our large number of team members) for everyone to wear a mask the entire time they are on duty."
Howell pointed out that it would be "impossible for us to practice physical distancing at all times while serving and protecting our community; unfortunately it is a risk that we cannot avoid. When it is feasible, we are practicing physical distancing while interacting with the public, such as taking reports by telephone when we can and holding conversations with people outdoors if possible. There are many risks associated with the choice to become a law enforcement officer that are not readily evident. This is just one more example of how we put ourselves in harm's way in order to ensure the continued safety of our community."
Fire Department
Members of the Winston-Salem Fire Department are issued masks and goggles approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, according to a statement from the department. "Each on-duty member in the operations branch is also equipped with a self-contained breathing apparatus, the highest level of respiratory protection available. Fire department personnel whose job duties require them to wear masks or respirators are fit tested annually in compliance with OSHA regulations.
"With everyone not having the same shaped face, a fit test ensures the mask that’s being used creates a tight seal around the mouth and nose areas where airborne particles mostly enter the body. The department is waiting for a shipment of surgical masks to make their way through U.S. Customs, and those masks will be placed on all medical patients."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.