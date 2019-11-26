Q: We are planning to deep fry a turkey for Thanksgiving. Where can we take the oil we use to fry it after we’re done?
Answer: First off, we can’t emphasize enough how important it is to carefully follow all manufacturer instructions when deep-frying a turkey to avoid fires and injuries.
Large quantities of leftover cooking oil can be taken to the 3RC Enviro-Station, the drop-off site for waste that doesn’t belong in the trash or the garbage disposal. The address is 1401 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, across the street from Bowman Gray Stadium.
Whatever you do, don’t pour grease or cooking oil down the sink or the toilet — it can clog up pipes and cause nasty sewage backups.
A small amount of grease, a cup or less, may be put in the trash. Let the grease cool and solidify, then put it in a container (such as an empty ice-cream container).
Another option, if you are going to be needing oil again in the near future, is to let the oil cool, strain it, and store it at room temperature. The oil will keep at room temperature a couple of weeks, or several months if you cover and refrigerate it, according to the National Turkey Federation.
“Peanut oil is more perishable than other oils and must be stored in the refrigerator if kept longer than one month, “ according to the NTF. “Peanut oil may even be frozen. The oil will thicken when it is chilled, but will return to its original consistency when reheated. The oil will also develop a cloudy appearance that may remain when brought back to room temperature and will only clear up temporarily while heated. The oil may remain in the refrigerator for several months or until signs of deterioration begin.”
According to the Texas Peanut Producers Board, “peanut oil may be used three or four times to fry turkeys before signs of deterioration begin. Such indications include foaming, darkening or smoking excessively, indicating the oil must be discarded. Other signs of deteriorated oil include a rancid smell and/or failure to bubble when food is added.”
To strain the oil before storing it, pour it through a fine mesh strainer — again, after you have let it cool properly. If you used breading, spices or herbs to prepare the turkey, you should strain it again through fine cheesecloth. Oil that has turned dark, smokes excessively or smells rancid shouldn’t be reused.
Here are some of the safety tips from the National Turkey Federation, plus a few more from State Farm:
- Never leave the hot oil unattended during the heating, cooking and cooling process.
- Use oils that have high “smoke points,” such as oils that include peanut, refined canola, corn oil, rice oil, and sunflower.
- Keep children and pets away from the cooking area at all times.
- Allow the oil to cool completely before disposing or storing.
- Keep outdoor fryers off decks, out of garages and a safe distance away from trees and other structures.
- Make sure the turkey is thawed and dry before cooking. Ice or water that mixes into the hot oil can cause flare-ups.
