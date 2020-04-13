Q: I tried to listen to the sunrise service on WSJS Sunday morning and I believe it was not live, it was last year's. it sounded like there were too many people there. Did something happen? Was what they played on the air what was going on at Old Salem Sunday morning?
J.E.
Answer: Owing to a technical problem, WSJS had to switch to a recording of last year's Sunrise Service for its Sunday morning broadcast.
The moraviansunrise.org website, which WSJS was getting its signal from, became overloaded and went down, said Ron Bell, the chair of the sound broadcast committee of the Salem Congregation. As a backup, Salem Congregation always send a copy of last year's broadcast to WSJS in case there is a problem.
"They tried and couldn't get on" to the livestream, Bell said, "so they went to the backup." WSJS had cleaned up last year's broadcast, which gave it a richer sound.
Bell has been working on the Sunrise Service for about 30 years, and said this is only the second time he is aware of that they have had to go to the backup. The last time was about 10 years ago when a technician accidentally kicked loose a connection and lost the signal that was being sent to WSJS. In that case, it was only a temporary glitch and Bell got the connection re-established.
WXII NBC-12 did carry this year's service, which was done with only the Rev. Chaz Snider and a limited number of singers and musicians.
The service is available on Home Moravian Church’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/user/home1771 and will be posted on moraviansunrise.org soon.
The Salem Congregation is talking with WSJS about changes for next year to make sure this does not happen again.
Q: The Shepherd's Center usually has their book sale in May. When do they plan to have it this year?
L.O.
Answer: The Shepherd's Center has postponed its 33rd annual used book sale fundraiser until August 27-20, when it will be held at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.
And for those who may be using their time staying-at-home to do some spring cleaning and decluttering, bear in mind that the Shepherd's Center is currently not taking book donations. When they start accepting donations again, we will run an update in this column.
Q: Do I need a permit to permanently close my pool?
J.J.
Answer: No permit would be necessary to remove an above-ground pool, but if it is built in, then yes.
“A ‘fill’ permit from our office/erosion control would be needed to fill in the void of an in-ground pool,” said Chris Murphy, deputy director of Planning and Development Services for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County. “Utility connections (water supply, water drains and any electrical supply) should be disconnected and capped consistent with the rules for the applicable service.”
You can find more details and contact information at www.cityofws.org/733/Erosion-Control
