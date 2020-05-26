Ask SAM

Q: I had a murder hornet come to me at work today. Here are some pictures. —B.C. 

Answer: Don't worry, it's a different kind of hornet. We forwarded the pictures you sent us to Mike Waldvogel, an entomologist at N.C. State University. "That's a European hornet," he said. "One way to tell is the blackish circles on the dorsal (top) side of the abdominal segments.

"They're not friendly if you're near their nest, which is usually hidden, unlike the baldfaced hornets that often build their nests in trees."

NCSU Extension says that, in every case they have heard from people claiming to have found an Asian giant hornet, sometimes called a "murder hornet," the creature has been a European hornet, Vespa crabro, "which is no wimp itself."

Adult European hornets somewhat resemble yellowjackets, but are much larger, about 1 1/2 inches long and are brown with wide yellow markings. Asian giant hornet queens can be more than 2 inches long, while the workers are about the same size as a European hornet.

To date, Asian giant hornets in the United States have only been seen  in the Pacific Northwest and are nowhere near North Carolina. They "are not an issue for us at this time and not likely to be one in the near future barring some accidental introduction, as was likely the case in Washington," according to Waldvogel.

NCSU Extension compares the Asian giant hornet, aka the "murder hornet," with some "lookalikes" at entomology.ces.ncsu.edu/murder-hornet-comparison. The site also has a link to more information about the European hornet and some general precautions about dealing with hornets.

Can you ignore a jury summons right now?

Q: With the recent announcement that there will be no jury trials until at least August, can recently received notices for jury duty be ignored?

D.K.

Answer: Yes, you can ignore it. New jury summons will be sent out at a later date.

Where are your goldfinches?

Q: What has happened to all the goldfinches this year? We have plenty of house finches at our feeders, but no goldfinches since a very few in early March.

C.S.

Answer: "Goldfinches are year-round residents in our area," said Ron Morris, who writes the Birds-Eye View column in the Journal. "They become less apparent in summer and early autumn because they rely more on native seeds and less on feeders."

Goldfinches nest much later than most birds, he said, because they strongly favor late-blooming thistles, using flower fibers for nesting material "and thistle seeds that they consume themselves and feed to their nestlings."

