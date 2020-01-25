Q: I live in Lewisville and have neighbors behind me who leave their dog outside all day, and he barks constantly. I work from home and I’m on the phone a lot and my clients can hear the dog. It’s every day all day. What can be done?
M.R.
Answer: “This would be considered a noise violation, and we instruct people to contact their local law-enforcement agency when it is occurring,” said Capt. Van Loveland with the Forsyth County Animal Services Division. “They can talk with your neighbor about the noise violation and possibly get this to stop.”
In your case, that would be the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, which you can call at 336-727-2112 in order for a deputy to respond.
“Let them know you would like an officer to come talk with your neighbor about the noise violation,” Loveland said.
Forsyth County Ordinance 15-1 covers loud and disturbing noises, including “the keeping of any animal which, by causing frequent or long continued noise, shall frighten or disturb the quiet comfort and repose of any reasonable person of ordinary sensibilities in the vicinity.” Provisions of that ordinance are preempted by state laws related to farming, and may not interfere with lawful farm operations.
Once a sheriff’s deputy has spoken to the neighbor, if the noise continues, the person disturbed by barking can charge the owner with violating the ordinance by taking out a criminal summons at the magistrate’s office at the county jail.
Another option is to get in touch with Mediation Services of Forsyth County at 336-724-2870. It has a history of helping people settle disputes involving dogs, including barking, roaming and other problems.
For the owners of dogs that like to bark, here are some tips from the Humane Society that may help keep their pets from annoying the neighbors:
- Don’t yell at your dog to be quiet. “It just sounds like you’re barking along with him,” the Humane Society says.
- Be consistent: “Everyone in your family must apply the training methods every time your dog barks inappropriately. You can’t let your dog get away with inappropriate barking some times and not others.”
- Remove the motivation: If your dog barks at people or animals passing by the living room window, for instance, close the curtains or put the dog in another room. If it barks at passersby when it is in the yard, bring it into the house.
- Don’t leave your dog outside unsupervised all day and night if it is prone to barking. Teach your dog that it will not get attention when it barks. “Your attention only rewards him for being noisy,” according to the Humane Society.
- Desensitize your dog to the stimulus: Gradually get your dog accustomed to whatever is causing him to bark.
- Teach your dog the “quiet” command: “The first step of this technique is to teach your dog to bark on command,” according to the Humane Society. “Once your dog can reliably bark on command, teach him the ‘quiet’ command.”
More details and tips can be found by going to www.humanesociety.org/resources/how-get-your-dog-stop-barking.
