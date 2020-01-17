Q: I am being harassed by a company claiming it is a debt collection agency regarding my Sears card, which I have not had more than 17 years. The last time I talked with them, the man on the phone yelled at me and hung up. What should I do?
B.J.
Answer: According to the Federal Trade Commission, scam artists posing as debt collectors are a growing problem. “It may be hard to tell the difference between a legitimate debt collector and a fake one,” they say. “Sometimes a fake collector may even have some of your personal information, like a bank account number.”
Signs that a caller may be a fake debt collector include:
- seeking payment on a debt for a loan you do not recognize;
- refusing to give you a mailing address or phone number;
- asking you for personal financial or sensitive information; or
- exerting high pressure to try to scare you into paying, such as threatening to have you arrested or to report you to a law enforcement agency.
If you are having problems with a debt collector, and think they may be fake, the FTC recommends the following steps:
- Get their information. “Tell the caller that you refuse to discuss any debt until you get a written ‘validation notice.’ The notice must include the amount of the debt, the name of the creditor you owe, and your rights under the federal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. If a caller refuses to give you all of this information, do not pay! Paying a fake debt collector will not always make them go away. They may make up another debt to try to get more money from you.”
- Stop speaking with the caller. “If you have the caller’s address, send a letter demanding that the caller stop contacting you, and keep a copy for your files. By law, real debt collectors must stop calling you if you ask them to in writing.”
- Don’t give sensitive information. “Never give out or confirm personal financial or other sensitive information like your bank account, credit card, or Social Security number unless you know whom you’re dealing with. Scam artists, like fake debt collectors, can use your information to commit identity theft — charging your existing credit cards, opening new credit card, checking, or savings accounts, writing fraudulent checks, or taking out loans in your name.”
- Contact your creditor. “If the debt is legitimate — but you think the collector may not be — contact your creditor about the calls. Share the information you have about the suspicious calls and find out who, if anyone, the creditor has authorized to collect the debt.”
- Report the call. Contact the FTC and your state Attorney General’s office with information about suspicious callers.
FTC: www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov; 877-382-4357; or 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington DC 20580.
N.C. Attorney General: ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/; 877-566-7226; or 9001 Mail Service Center, Raleigh NC 27600-9001.
Credit.org, a website devoted to financial advice, has tips on what to do if debt collectors keep calling you and further tips on how to recognize potential scams at credit.org/2018/0/24/what-to-do-when-debt-collectors-call/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.