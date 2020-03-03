Q: I got a call from someone claiming they were from Publishers Clearing House saying I had won money, but to collect I would have to pay them a fee with a gift card. It’s obviously a scam, but the part that has me worried is that they had my address and said they would bring the prize to me. I’m getting ready to call the police.
D.E.
Answer: First off, you are right that it is a scam. What would likely happen is that the scammer would call you back, ask you to read off the numbers from the gift card, deduct that money and never get in touch with you.
“The one simple rule consumers need to remember that would prevent being victimized by a sweepstakes scams is that at Publishers Clearing House, or any legitimate sweepstakes, no purchase, payment, order, tax or fee of any kind is ever necessary to collect a real prize,” said Christopher Irving, vice president of consumer and legal affairs for Publishers Clearing House, in an email response to SAM.
“If someone tells you that you have won a prize but that you have to send money for any reason, hang up the phone, rip up the letter or delete the email,” he said. “The use of gift cards has long been a favorite of scam artists seeking funds from consumers in a variety of impostor scams whether it be Social Security, IRS, PCH or any name used to build trust with consumers.
“As for the representation that the scammers (in the guise of the Prize Patrol) may be coming to a consumer’s house, it has been our experience that the last thing the scammers ever want to do is appear in person where they can be apprehended. We have heard such reports in the past and to our knowledge no scammer has actually come to the victim’s house.”
Unfortunately, it is easy for scammers to find your home address online.
In many cases, the impostor scams come from places outside the U.S. such as Jamaica and Costa Rica. However, Irving said you did the right thing by contacting the police.
“We would advise any consumer who is contacted by the scammers to report the incident to their local law enforcement authorities,” Irving said. “PCH works closely with federal, state and local law enforcement to help identify the scammers. We share reports of all reported impostor scams directly with the FTC’s Consumer Sentinel Database and we provide testimony and documentation to support enforcement actions whenever we are notified of such proceedings.”
PCH has set up a Scam Incident Report form online where you can report a suspicious communication that you think may be a scam. You can find that at pch.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/823/
Thanks
“My friend and I would like to thank the kindly gentleman at Clemmons Kitchen who graciously paid for our breakfast on Friday, Feb. 28. I will pay it forward to someone else. You made our day!” — J.M.
