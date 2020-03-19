Q: What are the rules regarding posting and attaching signs to power poles? I pass one on my daily commute and it got me wondering if it’s even allowable. Also, if there is a need for a street light at a very dark, residential area intersection, who should I contact to ask that one be installed?
D.R.
Answer: No, you shouldn’t put signs on those poles.
“Utility poles are property of utilities which in our area include Duke Energy, electric co-ops, telephone companies and DOT,” said Jimmy Flythe, a spokesman for Duke Energy Carolinas. “Cities and towns follow a thorough application, review and pole attachment agreement process before attaching something like a banner to a pole. However, flyers are not authorized to be attached to our poles.
“Anything that’s attached to our poles or other equipment can create an unsafe situation for our employees. An attachment can prevent our employees from accessing equipment safely or, in the case of nails and staples, could damage our employees’ personal protective equipment (e.g., a rip in a rubber glove or sleeve), potentially affecting their safety.”
Attachments can also affect the reliability of service, he said. “Our poles are designed and installed to withstand equipment that we install on them. Before other items are attached we require that the poles first pass a field inspection to ensure they are structurally able to handle the additional attachments.”
As for the second question about requesting a new street light, “Municipalities lease street lights from Duke Energy,” Flythe said. “Citizens should contact their city or town if they would like a new street light. The county does not provide street lights. Some homeowner associations outside of municipal limits provide street lights for their neighborhood. Individual property owners can also request outdoor lights from Duke Energy for a monthly fee added to their power bill. They can call 800-777-9898 to make a request.”
Q: I saw your answer on landowners being responsible for cleaning out his creek. You should warn people that they can receive heavy fines for disturbing a flood plain or wetland without prior approval from the government. Any wall or fill they put in may affect the downstream owners as well.
C.W.
Answer: That is correct, according to Keith Huff, head of the city stormwater division. “Any owners who undertake dredge and fill activities have to comply with all federal, state and local permit requirement,” he said. “The manuals speak to this.”
Last week’s answer referred people to the Landowners’ Guide to Stream Management and Restoration, which you can find on their website at www.cityofws.org/753/Landowners-Guide.
Also, people can contact the City Stormwater Division for guidance on how to maintain streams on their property, Huff said. You can find out more, including contact information, at the Stormwater Division’s website, www.cityofws.org/666/Stormwater.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.