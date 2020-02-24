Lost and Found
We don’t usually run “lost and found” items in the Ask SAM column, but we’ve heard from two individuals with unusual circumstances and are doing so now to help them.
In the “Lost” category, J.H. from Pfafftown wrote in to say that about 25 years ago she had some jewelry stolen from her home. “The loss of one piece has never stopped haunting me,” she wrote. “It is an old pocket watch that is engraved on the back to James Wilcox from the Wilson New York volunteer fire department. It was given to my grandfather well over half a century ago and is a treasured memory of him, I would give most anything to get this back, no questions asked. I am almost 79 and want to pass it on to keep it in our family.” If you can help, email her at ljhalsey@yahoo.com.
In the “Found” category, E.S. wrote in to say that she found a Pandora bracelet at Winston Square Park on Saturday, Feb. 15. She asks if the person who lost it could contact her at Anchqua@gmail.com and describe a few of the charms on the bracelet to identify it.
Q: I am having some major issues with the Forsyth County Tax Office. My payment for 2019 taxes was marked late when I do not feel it was.
W.B.
Answer: Michael D. Pollock, deputy tax assessor/collector with the county, said they had discussed the matter with you and “we can confirm that proper handling of the mailed payment occurred. We have been in contact with him and explained how the handling of the payment complied with state laws.”
N.C. State Statute 105-360 (d) says that “For the purposes of computing discounts and interest, tax payments submitted by mail shall be deemed to be received as of the date shown on the postmark affixed by the United States Postal Service. If no date is shown on the postmark or if the postmark is not affixed by the United States Postal Service, the tax payment shall be deemed to be received when the payment is received in the office of the tax collector. In any dispute arising under this subsection, the burden of proof shall be on the taxpayer to show that the payment was timely made.”
“A postmark affixed by a private metered mail machine is not affixed by the United States Postal Service,” Pollock said. “In an effort to assist taxpayers, language from 105-360(d) appears on the back of every bill from the Forsyth County Tax Administration Department.”
Donations
J.G. wrote in that she has a used Singer sewing machine and an upright piano she would like to donate, and asked if anyone has a suggestion. Any groups that would be interested in either item can let us know at asksam@wsjournal.com.
Thanks
F.M. wrote in to thank the two gentlemen who helped him when he was having dinner at Ryan’s Restaurant last Friday. “I suffer from a bad back and when I sit too long in one place, I have difficulty getting up without pain,” he wrote. “My wife attempted to help me get up without success. These two men intervened and provided the assistance that I needed to stand. I want to thank the two men for their kindness in helping me to stand, and I thank God for their kindness.”
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
