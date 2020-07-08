Q: We went online to order absentee ballots, but the form is designed for someone who is actually absent from their normal address. What about those of us who are sheltering in place, and expect to still be doing so in November, and don’t want to go to the a polling place? Can we have an absentee ballot mailed to us at home, and vote from home by mail for the November election?
S.M.
Answer: According to Tim Tsujii, director of the Forsyth County Board of Elections, any registered voter in North Carolina who is qualified to vote in an election can request a mail-in absentee ballot for any election in which such voting is allowed.
That includes the November 2020 general election. “No special circumstance or reason is needed to receive and vote a mail-in absentee ballot,” he said.
Voters who want to vote by mail must request a ballot for each election, he said. You can find that request form at www.forsyth.cc/Elections/assets/documents/Absentee_Ballot_Request_Form_fcboe.pdf. You can also mail or hand-deliver requests to Forsyth County Board of Elections, Forsyth County Government Center, 201 N. Chestnut St., Winston-Salem NC 27101-4120. As we mentioned last week, absentee forms for this election can also be faxed or emailed. Call 336-703-2800 or email absentee@forsyth.cc for assistance.
Instructions on voting absentee by mail can be found at www.forsyth.cc/Elections/assets/documents/Infosheet.pdf.
Q: What does the city do about people who have downed trees laying in their yards because no one is picking up brush?
D.S.
Answer: “Residents should contact CityLink to report the downed trees,” said Johnnie Taylor, director of operations for the city of Winston-Salem. “Community Development will investigate each specific case to determine the best course of action.” You can call CityLink at 336-727-8000 or 311, download the CityLink311 app, or go online to www.cityofws.org/172/City-Link
As for brush collection, it has resumed, Taylor said, “and we are making progress.” You can find the map of the current collection areas at www.cityofws.org/583/Brush-Collection.
“We have not established a date for the resumption of bulky item collection,” he said.
Q: I am seeing more Japanese beetles than usual this year. Is there a reason for that? What can I do to stop them from destroying my plants?
D.B.
Answer: “It is hard to say if the Japanese beetle problem is worse this year than in other years, but they are certainly active right now,” said Leslie Peck with Forsyth County Cooperative Extension.
“The population of Japanese beetles can be affected by the weather conditions in a given year, so this could be a factor,” she said.
When infestations are small, she said, “hand removal of the beetles is a good management strategy — pick the beetles off and place them in a container of soapy water. I do not recommend Japanese beetle traps — these do not provide good control and can sometimes attract more of the beetles. Pesticides are available for controlling large infestations of Japanese beetles — be sure to read the label of any pesticide you use and follow those instructions.”
