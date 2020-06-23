Q: Has the current law concerning face masks being banned while concealed carrying been amended due to COVID-19 and the possible mandate of face masks?
K.S.
Answer: SAM has heard from several readers concerned about this, and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has heard from people as well.
“We have received multiple inquiries wanting to know the same, and we appreciate so many individuals wanting to be responsible permit holders,” said Christina Howell, public affairs officer with the sheriff’s office. “Session Law 2020-3 was specifically enacted so people could carry concealed (or open carry) while wearing a mask. This is valid until August 1st, although it may be revisited and extended, especially if face masks become mandatory.”
Q: With all the shredding events at different locations, how do you know the personal information is really getting shredded? Are they doing the shredding right then or later?
K.D.
Answer: In many cases, shredding is done on-site during the event. If you have any concerns about a specific shredding event, you should ask the organizers before you hand over your material for shredding.
The next shred event we are aware of is this weekend, a Community Shred Day and Food Collection drive for Sunnyside Ministry, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. Shamrock Shredding will be shredding documents on-site in the church parking lot.
Donations are requested of $5 for each file box or bag, cash or check. The group will also be collecting food donations — canned fruit, canned meat, cereal and pasta are specifically needed.
Q: You wrote an article recently that indicated that WGHP/Fox8 would be back to full power over the air by the end of May. it is still not working. Could you give an update?
W.P.
Answer: The station is back up to 100 percent, said Jim Himes, vice president and general manager of WGHP. If you are not able to tune it in, you should contact an engineer at the station at 336-841-8888 for assistance.
Q: I have a new set of unused World Book encyclopedias. Do you know of any place in Winston-Salem or the state of North Carolina that needs these books? It’s such a shame to throw these in the garbage.
S.J.
Answer: Unfortunately, no. Book donation drives we have covered in recent years specifically say they cannot take old encyclopedias, and most book resellers do not want them either. Also they cannot be recycled because of their binding and must be disposed of in the trash. If you have a day care center or retirement home in your neighborhood, you can ask if they want them.
