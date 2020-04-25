Q: I keep getting a request form from the U.S. Census. I was wondering if this is truly mandatory for me to fill out and return? I don’t like giving any more information than I absolutely have to. We read somewhere that if you don’t fill it out you could be fined up to $100, is this true?
Answer: Yes, in theory that is true. According to U.S. Code, if you are 18 or older and refuse or “willfully neglect” to answer the Census, you are subject to a fine of up to $100. If you willfully give false information, that could be subject to an even higher fine, up to $500; or if it was false with the intent to “cause inaccurate renumeration of population,” it could be up to $1,000, imprisonment of up to one year, or both.
However, as a 2014 report at Politifact found, no one has been penalized for not answering the census since 1970. The option is still out there, though, and there are negative consequences to not answering it.
As HowStuffWorks.com points out, “Seats in the House of Representatives seats are apportioned by population, with the most populous states receiving the most seats. Federal and state governments rely on census data to budget for social welfare programs that assist the poor, elderly disabled and veterans. Cities and private industry use demographic figures to plan new hospitals and housing developments, and to assess the need for new schools or new strip malls. So, not filling out the census form may cost you something in the long run.”
Q: My wife and I walk our dogs almost every day on the Tanglewood Park paved walking path. At present, people are walking, running and riding bikes in opposite directions. There are signs to keep social distance at several locations on the paved path. With COVID-19, wouldn’t it make sense for everyone to go in the same direction? It would be easy to place signs on the path to go in one direction.
Answer: “This is something we can look into,” said Brandi Chappell, marketing and events manager for Forsyth County Parks and Recreation. However, your suggestion is not practical in some areas of the park.
“There is some difficulty with so many different access points to be able to get people to do this, and on a couple of paths there is no loop, so it would not be possible to do one direction,” Chappell said.
Q: Would you be able to tell me when the first segment of the Northern Beltway between Walkertown and Kernersville will open?
Answer: “The anticipated opening of the first segment of our beltway section is mid-summer,” said Wright Archer, division construction engineer with the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Q: Is Chris Lea gone from WXII News? I haven’t seen him since the COVID-19 restrictions were enacted.
Answer: Lea left WXII for a larger TV market in January, taking a sports anchor/reporter slot at WRAL in Raleigh.
