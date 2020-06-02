Q: With the current situation of phased reopenings, do you think there will be a time we can have or go to a yard sale again?
C.B.
Answer: “The governor’s order of no more than 25 people for an outdoor event is still in place,” said Mayor Allen Joines. “That number will increase when Phase 3 goes into effect.”
According to a recent report at Marketplace.org, “As states reopen, health departments are coming up with guidelines for yard sales to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In Vermont, no more than 10 people should be at a sale. In Ohio, the merchandise must be washed and dried or wiped down with a disinfectant, hand sanitizer has to be available and tables and chairs should be set six feet apart.”
As far as guidelines in North Carolina, Kelly Haight Connor, communications manager for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, also emphasized the mass gathering limit of 25 people outdoors or 10 indoors, and said that people who attend should practice the “Three Ws”:
- Wear a cloth face covering if you will be with other people.
- Wait 6 feet apart. Avoid close contact.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.
Q: On Saturday, I watched the historic launch of the SpaceX manned Dragon capsule. When the countdown had almost reached zero, the supposedly “live” was suddenly replaced by a different shot of the rocket already climbing into the sky, so I did not see the liftoff itself. The only explanation I can think of is that the launch was on a delay in case something went terribly wrong. What happened?
S.H.
Answer: There was no delay in the footage of that launch that was sent out by NASA TV, said Kathryn Hambleton, a public affairs officer with NASA. Different channels took their feeds directly from NASA’s signal, but producers may change the views from different angles since there are multiple cameras documenting the launch. You can find the raw footage of the takeoff at https://youtu.be/pMsvr55cTZ0?t=15789.
Thanks
“I recently had to make two trips to Baptist Hospital to have new contacts made. I am 89 years old and do not like to drive there, so I have to get someone to take me. On the second trip the young man examining my eyes said he would have the corrected lens mailed to me and if they were okay I was to keep them and he would send the old ones back to the company that made them. Knowing my problem with transportation he said if the new ones worked he would come by and pick up the old ones on his way home from work and I wouldn’t have to worry about another trip to the hospital. The new contacts were fine , so I called him and he came by my house that afternoon and picked the old ones up . I am so grateful that we still have such thoughtful people as John S. Newsome in our world today.” — P.S.
