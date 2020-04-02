Q: Are substitute teachers who will not be able to work during the time that schools are shut down due to the coronavirus eligible for unemployment benefits?
L.S.
Answer: In a statement to SAM, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Human Resources team said that according to N.C. General Statute 96-15.01, substitute school personnel are not eligible for unemployment benefits, under “normal” circumstances.
However, since these are not normal circumstances, it may be worth applying.
"Unemployment benefit eligibility determinations are made by the Division of Employment Security (DES) within the N.C. Department of Commerce," according to the statement. "If a substitute school employee files a claim, WS/FCS will respond to the claim and rely on the DES to make the appropriate determination based on their current guidelines."
Q: With Hanes Mall closed, how will customers with post office boxes get their mail?
B.J.
Answer: The Hanes Mall post office remains open, according to the USPS. The hours are 10 am. to 6 p.m. weekdays and Saturday.
Q: What is being done by the state of North Carolina for automotive registration and appropriate inspections during the COVID-19 restrictions? I tried to renew my registration online without success and telephone inquiries are not being answered.
R.D.
Answer: "It is taking longer to process renewals under the current circumstances," said John Brockwell, a spokesman for the DMV. "Right now, if a person has an issue, they can contact the DMV directly through the Call Center at 919-715-7000 or through the Contact Us portal on the DMV website."
As we reported earlier this week, at this point there are no plans to extend the inspection or registration periods, which would take an act by the General Assembly.
Q: I have searched for information regarding any special precautions concerning bringing newspapers and mail into one's home during the coronavirus pandemic, and have found nothing definitive. Are there any special guidelines?
A.M.
Answer: SAM has gotten several inquiries about the safety of newspaper delivery in recent days. The following statement came from Lee Enterprises, which owns the Journal:
"To our subscribers,
"The safety and well-being of those in our community is our highest priority. We’re closely monitoring the latest information on COVID-19 and are being diligent in having our employees and carriers follow the recommendations established by the World Health Organization.
"According to WHO, 'The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.' Also among the WHO recommendations is to, 'keep informed and follow the advice of the local health authorities.'
"One important way to stay informed is by reading your daily newspaper. Thank you for your support as we continue to deliver timely and accurate news and information to you in these difficult times."
