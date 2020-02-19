Q: What are the rules for campaign signs along roads?
A.L.
Answer: A state statute allows political signs to be put up on state-maintained roads during a period that goes from the 30th day before the beginning of one-stop early voting and the 10th day after a primary or election day.
In general, sign ordinances are enforced by the City-County Inspections Division, and the staff enforces the rules on signs placed on government-owned property within the city limits, such as in the right of way, but not signs on private property.
In light of that statute, however, the city is not taking down political signs in the right of way on major thoroughfares and roadways such as Country Club Road and Peters Creek Parkway. Sections of those roads are maintained by the state and sections by the city, and a campaign worker is generally not going to know where the state parts of the roads begin and end.
The person placing the sign must obtain the permission of the property owner of a residence or business fronting the right of way where the sign has been erected, and there are guidelines on the size and display of signs, including:
- No sign can be closer than 3 feet from the edge of the pavement of the road.
- No sign can obscure motorist visibility at an intersection.
- No sign can be higher than 42 inches above the edge of the pavement, or larger than 864 square inches (24 by 36 inches).
- No sign can obscure or replace another sign.
As a homeowner or property owner, you have a right to remove signs placed in the right of way on your property. Other than that, it is a misdemeanor to steal, vandalize or remove a political sign that has been lawfully placed.
General Statute 14-384 makes it a misdemeanor to remove lawfully placed signs, including political signs. Complaints as to an alleged violation of this criminal statute should be directed to law enforcement by the complaining party, not the County Board of Elections.
The Forsyth County Board of Elections suggested that citizens check with their local municipality for specific ordinances and regulations relating to political signs.
Q: For the past couple of weeks, political signs have been stuck in the ground along the side of Interstate 40. Is this not illegal? Who is responsible for removing them?
C.M.
Answer: It is not legal.
If they are within the right of way on I-40, then the N.C. Department of Transportation is responsible, said spokesman Pat Ivey.
“Political signs cannot be placed on control of access freeways like I-40,” he said. He said the DOT will check it out and handle it. He also thanked you for letting them know about the problem.
