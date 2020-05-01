Q: When the Red Cross collects blood from donors, can they test the blood for COVID-19 antibodies? If they can, it seems like a way to increase donations as well as track the virus.
S.H.
Answer: “The Red Cross does not have coronavirus tests to screen individuals or to screen blood donations for the coronavirus and other respiratory viruses,” said Maya Franklin, a spokeswoman for the organization.
But she says she hopes people will continue to donate. “During this uncertain time, the Red Cross encourages healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets to help keep a stable blood supply throughout this pandemic. There is no known end date in this fight against coronavirus and the Red Cross needs the help of blood and platelet donors to ensure blood products are readily available for weeks to come.”
Q: Someone on my street is building a second large outbuilding in his back yard. Is there any limit on the number of outbuildings allowed on personal property in the city limits? Is a building permit required?
C.S.
Answer: “There is a limit,” said Chris Murphy, deputy director of Planning and Development Services for the City of Winston-Salem. “It is five percent of the lot size devoted to accessory buildings, with a minimum if you are on a very small lot. Each lot has its own calculation.”
Permits are required for any accessory structure, he said, even pre-fab buildings you can buy at a home improvement store, to ensure they are properly anchored. “Stick-built accessory structures need a variety of inspections,” he said.
Q: I did not include on the 2020 Census a relative who was rehabbing in a nursing home. The Census form was sent to the person’s home. Another relative at that address was listed. Is that correct?
G.G.
Answer: According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in that scenario everyone who normally lives in the home should have been counted.
“You cannot make changes to your questionnaire once you have mailed it back,” said Mike Friedrich, a public affairs specialist with the Census. “If you have serious concerns about your response, you can complete the questionnaire again online.”
The Census Bureau has procedures in place to prevent people from being counted twice and ways to determine which responses to use when they get multiple replies from a single address.
Q: What has happened to Steve King from WXII 12 News? He used to be on weekends.
M.G.W.
Answer: King left the station for a job opportunity in a larger television market. His last day at WXII was Feb. 28. On March 8, he started at WPBF in West Palm Beach. “I look forward to continuing my reporting career in South Florida,” he said on Facebook, “but I will always look back fondly on my time in the Triad.”
Shredding
Normally, we run a shredding list on the first Saturday of the month. The ones we know of that were scheduled for May have all been canceled, but when they start back we will run updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.