Q: Can a public school post no trespassing signs on their track and ball fields? I enjoy walking my dog on the track of a local public school when no students are there, but now a no trespassing sign has been posted. I was told it was because teens were setting off firecrackers, but I enjoyed using it too.
D.F.
Answer: “The short answer is yes school districts can post those signs,” said Brent Campbell, spokesman for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. While public schools are funded with public money, he said, the restrictions governing the use and activity on school property are different than other public entities such as a public park.
“Public schools, under state law, face a different set of regulations so things are illegal on school grounds, that may not be illegal on other property purchased with public funds,” he said. “Also, state laws make the property that of the school board and our board does exercise a campus use policy.
You can see that policy online at boardpolicyonline.com/?b=forsyth&s=190954
“While we don’t like to put those signs up, in most cases they are up after there has been vandalization or other illegal activity on the property after school hours,” Campbell said. “It is an attempt to control what happens on the property and protect the property from further damage.”
Q: I have a stream behind my house on my property, in the city limits, that gets a lot of water from street drains. The stream has become filled with sediment and started overflowing its banks and flooding my yard. Is it my responsibility to keep the stream maintained to avoid the flooding?
D.N.
Answer: Yes, it is your responsibility, according to Keith Huff, director of stormwater/erosion control for the city. “The property of record owns and maintains the creek, stream or lake on their property,” he said.
The City Stormwater Division can provide guidance on how citizens can maintain the streams on their property, he said. A good first step would be to look at the Landowners’ Guide to Stream Management and Restoration, which you can find on their website at www.cityofws.org/753/Landowners-Guide
Q: I read your recent answer about the end of the property tax increase, but when is the start of the fiscal year for property taxes? The response mentioned “May or June,” but I thought taxes were aligned with calendar years, starting in January. Can we get some clarification?
D.F.
Answer: North Carolina’s “Local Government Budget & Fiscal Control Act” requires counties to adopt a budget no later than July 1 of every year. “Customarily, the commissioners adopt a budget in May or June in order to comply with the July First statutory deadline,” said Damon Sanders-Pratt, the deputy Forsyth County Manager. “In North Carolina, local government fiscal years begin July 1st and end June 30th, so although tax rate reductions will likely be voted on and approved in ‘May or June,’ the actual property tax rate adjustments take effect on July 1st in North Carolina local governments.”
Since the advisory referendum passed on March 3, and the commissioners are slated to vote to accept these results and implement the tax at their regular meeting on March 19, the 1/2 cent sales tax increase would also begin on July 1, he said.
