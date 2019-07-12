Q: I am 5 years old and I heard something on TV about kids getting in trouble for selling lemonade. I want to do this at my grandparents’ house in Lewisville, but didn’t want to make anyone upset. Are there any rules I should be worried about, or would this be OK?
C.J. (written and edited for clarity by his mom)
Answer: We consulted with folks in both Lewisville and Winston-Salem who agreed that you should be fine.
“For a traditional lemonade stand that only operates a few days per year, no permit would be needed from Planning & Development Services,” said Aaron King, director of planning and development services for the city of Winston-Salem.
Chris Murphy, deputy director of inspections, said “Tell him not to do it for more than a couple of days at a time,” and added, “Also tell him to have fun and good luck!”
And Stacy Y. Tolbert, the town planner for Lewisville, added “I’d love to buy a cup from him. Sweet kid.”
C.J.’s concern comes from news stories — some real and some exaggerated — about authorities around the country who have shut down lemonade stands, saying they needed permits.
And while local authorities SAM contacted have said they will let kids’ temporary lemonade stands slide, there’s another option for anyone who is concerned: Country Time Lemonade has set up a website to help make such stands legal, offer tips on contacting local legislators to get local laws changed, and even pay fines for kids who have been penalized. For more information, go to www.countrytimelegalade.com.
Q: Why does it take so long for the city to pick up broken limbs and branches that I have put out at the curb? I’m now thinking about having these overgrown, tangled nest of wood and weeds declared a mini national park, or maybe a game preserve. Yes, I understand that brush pickup is conducted by quadrant and that it takes time for crews to remove extra limbs after a storm. But with today’s severe weather becoming more frequent and intense, can’t the city allocate more resources to keep our neighborhoods clean, safe and presentable?
S.H.
Answer: “Please be assured that our crews are working diligently to remove brush as quickly as possible,” said Johnita Campbell, assistant sanitation director with the city sanitation department. “However, the increase in storms this year has made collection very challenging. We do strive to provide excellent and timely service to the citizens of our city. To that end, we have re-allocated our resources, extended our daily working hours and are now working on Saturdays.”
From Jan. 1 through Oct. 31, collection usually takes 21 days or less, though it may take longer if there is heavy brush volume, such as after a storm.
From Nov. 1 to Jan. 15, brush collection is very limited because of loose leaf collection, Campbell said. “However, small branches, sticks and shrubbery clippings placed in yard carts with a valid collection sticker will be collected weekly on your regular yard cart collection day.”Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com