Q: I’d like to give N.C. Lottery scratch-off games to my out-of-state family members for Christmas. What are the rules and any potential issues that could arise for redeeming their ticket if they win?
K.B.
Answer: “Many folks enjoy giving a scratch-off ticket to a friend or family member as a gift,” said Robert Denton, a spokesman for the state lottery. “They make great stocking stuffers.” (SAM has noticed they also make very popular items in “Dirty Santa” exchanges.)
As far as rules, by law lottery tickets cannot be sent through the mail, Denton said, so you’ll need to give those tickets in person.
“If your out-of-state family member wins, they can mail in their claim to get their prize and we’ll send back their check,” he said. “That is, unless you give them a ticket worth $100,000 or more. That would be a nice present. Then, as with all other big winners, they will need to come to lottery headquarters in Raleigh to claim their prize.”
You can learn more about claiming prizes, and the locations of regional claim centers, at nclottery.com/ClaimPrizes.
“This holiday, as with each holiday, we ask that lottery tickets not be given as gifts to minors,” Denton added. “You must be 18 years old or older to play lottery games and claim a prize.”
Q: A.C. Moore is going out of business, and I have $137 remaining on a gift card. They are already out of the yarn I use, and there is nothing left at the store I want. They said they will not cash out the gift card. What can I do?
E.R.
Answer: A spokeswoman at A.C. Moore said you can reach out to their customer service team to work on a resolution, adding, “We may be able to direct ship this particular yarn from our warehouse.”
The quickest way to reach the company is by email at customerservice@acmoore.com. You can also call them toll-free at 888-226-6673 (888-ACMOORE).
And here’s a reminder about gift cards: If a company goes out of business, you may not be able to redeem the cards at all, or have to use them with some limitations. Gift cards are popular gifts during the holidays. To make sure you get your money’s worth, use them in timely fashion
Q: As a longtime sports fan, I would like to thank the Journal for printing sports broadcast schedules. But why do they no longer list the channel numbers?
W.V.
Answer: The Journal has made two changes in recent months to the event listings that appear in On the Air in the Sports section, Eddie Wooten, the Journal’s sports editor, said.
One is the addition of streaming options, primarily for games involving teams at Wake Forest and in the ACC. Those games can often be found on ACC Network Extra, ESPN3 or ESPN+, and they can be watched via computer or a mobile device but require Internet access.
The second change has involved dropping the channel numbers for cable networks. “Previously, the Journal identified networks by their channel number on the Spectrum cable system,” Wooten said. “The reality is that viewers today can choose among a handful of cable TV networks or satellite systems for service, and the channel numbers for networks are different on each system. Each system’s on-screen viewing guide will help customers identify the correct channel for a network.”
