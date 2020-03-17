Q: Is it OK to use paper towels instead of toilet paper if we run out?
M.M.
Answer: You can use it, but you can’t flush it. It’s not OK to flush anything other than toilet paper — not even facial tissue such as Kleenex, said Gale Ketteler, a spokeswoman for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities.
“If it doesn’t disintegrate under running water, it WILL clog your pipes or our pumps,” Ketteler said. That means a “big expense to everyone, not to mention the mess of raw sewage in your home or business,” she added.
You also shouldn’t flush what are referred to as “flushable wipes,” along with diaper wipes, tampons, sanitary pads, and makeup towelettes, which can also cause sewage backups. They cannot be unblocked by hot water or soap, and should be tossed in the trash instead.
The city has set up a website with graphics and a video clip from the show “Adam Ruins Everything” to emphasize the point; you can see it at www.cityofws.org/2633/No-Wipes-in-Pipes.
The Utilities department says to “remember to only flush the four Ps: pee, poop, puke, and (toilet) paper.”
“If a person uses paper towels instead of toilet tissue, they can dispose of them in garbage bags,” said Tiesha Hinton, the city sanitation director. “Similar to handling soiled diapers, the soiled paper towel should be bagged before disposing it into the garbage.”
Q: We’ve seen a lot of news reports with mayors and governors, including North Carolina’s governor, to ban public gatherings or ban restaurants from serving except for to-go meals. In general, do they really have such authority? If so, what is the basis?
D.R.
Answer: Yes. In North Carolina, for instance, N.C. General Statute (in G.S. 166A-19.30) says that during a gubernatorially or legislatively declared state of emergency, with the concurrence of the Council of State, the Governor has the authority to regulate and control “the congregation of persons in public places or buildings.”
Q: Will there be any free tax preparation now?
B.C.
Answer: The Tax Aide Program of the AARP has closed its operations. “Hopefully we can reopen before the end of tax season, but that is not at all a certainty,” said Jim Manning, one of the organizers. “However, if we do decide to reopen, we will notify the public immediately. Taxpayers who have tax returns in process with Tax Aide will be contacted and returns finished and filed.”
At last word, the Experiment in Self Reliance was shutting down most of its sites due to health concerns. You can still use their website, www.ForsythFreeTax.org.
Canceled Shredding
Because of advisories to reduce exposure, Fries Memorial Moravian Church is canceling the Community Shred Day that was scheduled for this Saturday. They will let SAM know if they are able to reschedule for later this spring; otherwise, their next firm date will be Sept. 12.
It is likely that any other shredding events will be similarly postponed or canceled.
Also, the Winston-Salem Coin Club show scheduled for March 28-29, which SAM wrote about recently, has been canceled. No date has been given for a re-schedule.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.