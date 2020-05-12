Q: I received an email from a motel soliciting reservations last weekend advertising a Mother’s Day discount for May 9 and beyond. Is this consistent with the governor’s current order and whatever is in Phase 1? I thought we would still be under stay-at-home orders.
J.B.
Answer: Hotels and short-term vacation rentals are allowed under Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 138, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. “However,” according to a statement from DHHS, “individuals should practice Stay at Home recommendations to promote social distancing and reduce transmission, and other COVID-19 mitigation measures at any short-term rental. Rental landlords should follow CDC guidelines on cleaning hotels and rental units, including using an EPA-approved disinfectant for COVID-19 between customers.”
According to Marcheta Cole Keefer, director of marketing and communications for Visit Winston-Salem, from a Forsyth County hospitality industry perspective, the vast majority of the area’s 50-plus hotels never closed.
“Our hoteliers have been ramping up as it relates to mitigation of the spread of COVID-19,” she told Journal reporter Richard Craver. “Now, more than ever, we are committed to working with local and state partners — Visit NC and NCRLA (the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association) specifically — to connect our hoteliers and hospitality venues with heightened training and education, including stringent cleaning/disinfection protocols and, of course, continuing to reinforce social distancing best practices for employees and their customers.
“We know that a large part of our industry’s economic recovery is predicated on the instilling consumer confidence, which is only earned by committing to their safety and well-being.”
Q: Do you know when local public libraries will reopen, and their plans for doing so?
S.L.
Answer: There’s no word yet on when that will happen, but the libraries are already making plans for it.
Brian Hart, the new library director, and Mary Giunca, the system’s public information officer, said that the Forsyth County Public Library system misses seeing the community and “looks forward to the day we can welcome everyone back.”
“We’re putting together a plan that would allow staff and customers to observe social distancing guidelines and to feel comfortable in our ten locations when we reopen later this year,” Giunca said.
“Although our libraries are closed to the public, you can still enjoy many of our services. All locations are operating a to-go library from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Customers can log onto their accounts and select books and other materials. We’ll call and let you know when your order is ready. We’re also regularly posting videos on our virtual library pages on the website.”
Those include book reviews, craft videos and information for adults and teens. For children, they have videos of stories, crafts and rhymes. “You can also make an appointment with our genealogist through our website and enroll in online classes through the Computer Training Bridge,” Giunca said. For any questions about these or other library services, call 336-703-3030.
