Q: Is it possible that the eyes can be an entry point for coronavirus?
T.R.
Answer: Yes, it is possible. “When a sick person coughs or talks, virus particles can spray from their mouth or nose into another person’s face,” according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology. “You’re most likely to inhale these droplets through your mouth or nose, but they can also enter through your eyes. You can also become infected by touching something that has the virus on it — like a table or doorknob — and then touching your eyes.”
Also, they point out, conjunctivitis (pink eye) can be a symptom of COVID-19, and can help it spread.
One of the AAO’s recommendations during the current pandemic is that people who use contact lenses consider switching to glasses if possible. That will both prevent you touching your eyes as much, and the glasses may add a layer of protection to shield your eyes from infected respiratory droplets, though they do not provide 100 percent security.
You can read more of the AAO’s report at www.aao.org/eye-health/tips-prevention/coronavirus-covid19-eye-infection-pinkeye
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.