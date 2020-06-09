Q: An Animal Control officer driving a truck from Alamance County stopped at my home after a dog I had been fostering bolted out the door before I could get the leash. She was still in my front yard with one of the strays that constantly visits every day. The officer gave me a verbal warning after allowing me to bring her inside, and advised me that the second dog, who isn’t licensed or registered to me, can’t be chained outside. I let him know the dog wasn’t chained 24 hours a day and I wasn’t her owner. He said it didn’t matter, if I owned the property I would be fined if he came back and found her still on the chain. What jurisdiction did this officer have?
R.S.
Answer: “An Animal Control Officer from Alamance County would not have jurisdiction in Forsyth County,” said Christina Howell, public affairs officer with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, which handles Forsyth County Animal Control.
It is possible the Alamance Animal Control officer could have reported the incident to a Forsyth County officer, in which case you might have been subject to a fine depending what the officer found.
Forsyth County Ordinance 6-6 spells out the county guidelines on tethering, which were amended in 2016. “Essentially, dogs cannot be tethered outside unless the person is outside with and in sight of the dog, and the dog must have a buckle-type collar or harness,” Howell said. “There is an exception for tethering a dog that appears to be a stray — the individual must post the dog as ‘found’ on the Animal Services website before they may tether the stray dog, following the specific guidelines for tethering laid out in the ordinance.”
The stray dog can only be tethered for up to seven days and must have adequate access to food water and shelter.
You can read the Forsyth County Code on tethering at www.co.forsyth.nc.us/AnimalControl/ordinance.aspx.
Q: I heard that Marketplace Cinemas is looking for food trucks at the drive-in theater they are building. How can I get in touch with them for more details?
M.R.
Answer: Marketplace Drive-In Cinemas is renting spaces for food vendors and food trucks for the screenings, which are scheduled to start June 19. Limited space is available in the cinema lobby and in the parking lot.
There is a no-compete agreement, so vendors will not be able to sell the same items as someone else on the property. Items that have already been claimed include popcorn, nachos, Icees, ice cream, fried whiting fish, hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, french fries, teriyaki wings, jerk chicken, fried shrimp, and Jamaican beef patties on coco bread.
For more information on food items, rates and dates, email mpcwsdriveinvendors@gmail.com. Vendors will need to be set up and ready to start selling by 6 p.m. on the particular dates and sell until 9:15.
Q: I have been trying to call the IRS to check on the status of my stimulus check. I have tried to call on four different days, and each time i heard a recording saying this number is not active. What can I do?
J.W.
Answer: The telephone number you gave us was not the correct one, and had the last two numbers transposed. The number you should call instead is 800-919-9835.
