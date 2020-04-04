Q: Are plans being made to use the Joel Coliseum or Benton Convention Center as hospitals if the need arises? If so, how would they be staffed?
P.H.
Answer: “Numerous sites across the state have been identified as having the potential to serve as temporary hospitals,” said Damon Dequenne, assistant city manager. Locally, Joel Coliseum is one of those sites.
“Determination of site suitability, staffing and operations, and timing of use is done at the state level by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and N.C. Department of Emergency Management,” Dequenne said. “Local resources would be coordinated at the direction/request of those agencies.”
