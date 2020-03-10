Q: Many of our public schools have children housed in trailers behind the permanent school building. Are these trailers supposed to be permanent? If not, what is the plan for replacing them with a more permanent structure?
J.T.
Answer: “We have trailers and pods in place to support capacity needs at our schools that are overcrowded,” said Lauren Richards, chief operating officer for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
Legislation on class sizes and restrictions has changed in recent years, according to Richards, making class sizes smaller and impacting the need for space at all schools, particularly elementary schools.
“Many sites with space constraints were addressed in the most recent bond referendum in hopes of reducing the number of trailers and pods we have in place across the district,” she said. “While we have done that in many places, the district still must continue to meet the needs within zones and choice areas while ensuring compliance with the new legislation.”
Q: Why is the Hathaway Park play area taped off?
K.M.
Answer: The city is making improvements to the safety surfacing at the park, which is off Country Club Road. Crews began working Monday, according to William Royston, head of the city recreation and parks department. “We’re changing out the engineered wood fiber and installing a poured-in-place surface for the playground,” he said.
Q: Can you let us know how long we should keep important documents such as canceled checks, receipts, tax information, etc.?
M.W.
Answer: The Better Business Bureau has put together a “Records Retention Schedule” that lets you know how long you should keep vital documents.
Canceled checks: seven years unless they are for important payments such as purchases of property or special contracts, in which case keep them permanently.
- Contracts, mortgages, notes and leases: permanently, if they are still in effect; seven years if they have expired.
- Deeds, mortgages and bills of sale: permanently.
- Property records, including costs, depreciation reserves, year-end trial balances, depreciation schedules, blueprints and plans, and related documents: permanently.
- Property appraisals by outside appraisers, permanently.
- Bank statements: three years.
- Job applications: three years.
- Tax returns and worksheets, revenue agents’ reports and other documents relation to determination of income tax liability: permanently.
- Capital stock and bond records, ledgers, transfer registers, stubs showing issues, record of interest coupons, options, etc., permanently.
- Retirement and pension records: permanently.
- Payroll records and summaries: seven years.
- Accident reports or claims on settled cases: seven years.
- Stenographer’s notebooks: one year.
- Sales records: seven years.
- Trademark registrations and copyrights: permanently.
- Insurance records, current accident reports, claims, policies, etc.: permanently.
- Expired insurance policies: three years.
For a more complete list, go to www.go.bbb.org/1tzdykR.
