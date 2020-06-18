Q: I would like to know if I can donate articles of clothing to the Sunnyside Ministry or to Goodwill because of this virus.
E.B.
Answer: Sunnyside Ministry has not been accepting donations of clothing during the pandemic, but they do still need donations of food, both perishable and non-perishable items. Demand for food assistance has risen 70 percent since the pandemic started, said David Holston, director of the Ministry.
Food donations are handled as drive-through to minimize contact during the pandemic, in the parking lot of the ministry, 319 Haled St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. They ask that you put your donations in your trunk and pull into the parking lot, where you can open the trunk and let volunteers take the items out. If no one is in the parking lot when you arrive, call 336-724-7558.
As for clothing, the ministry’s clothing center has been closed since mid-March and they have not had room to store any more donations. They are hoping to open the clothing center back up slowly in August, Holston said, and after they give away enough clothing to make space for more, they will announce on their website, www.sunnysideministry.org, when they can take clothing donations again.
As for Goodwill, they are offering “contact-free donation drop-offs as a service to the community at all donation locations,” said Jaymie Eichorn, interim vice president of marketing and communications for Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina. “Attended donation centers are open Monday to Saturday 10-6 and Sunday 1-6. Stores are accepting donations during store hours of operation.”
Items (in good condition) they are looking for donations of include clothing, shoes, accessories such as purses and belts, furniture, linens, jewelry, small appliances (such as toasters, blenders and coffee makers), household goods (such as pots, dishes and home decor), toys, books, DVDs, computers, and vehicles. They cannot take soiled or damaged items, or items with missing parts.
A longer list, plus explanations of items they cannot take donations of — including CRT (tube) TVs, building materials, mattresses, large appliances, items that are frequently the subject of recalls, and more — can be found at www.goodwillnwnc.org/accepted-items.
Eichorn said that Goodwill had seen an increase in donations, due to a combination of factors including spring cleaning by people who had been sheltering at home, some municipalities suspending bulky item pickup, and people simply wanting to declutter.
For more information on the safety measures Goodwill has implemented in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and updates on their operations, go to www.goodwillnwnc.org/goodwill-safety-precautions-and-measures/
Q: Is there any place on Spectrum Cable TV where we can watch or record New York Gov. Cuomo’s daily news conferences? We find that his advice can be very enlightening and useful.
M.S. and L.S.
Answer: Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s briefings are sometimes shown on cable news, but whether it is shown each day depends on what breaking news is being covered. Your best bet may be to keep up with his schedule online, where news conferences are screened. You can find details at www.governor.ny.gov/schedule.
