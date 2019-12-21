Q. Is it true that poinsettias are poisonous to cats, or is that an urban legend?
H.R.
Answer: According to PetCareRx.com, a veterinary care site, “poinsettias are not deadly, but they are toxic enough to make your cat mildly sick.”
“While poinsettias are in a group of toxic plants, they are only mildly poisonous to humans and animals,” the site explains. “The white sap in the plant can cause skin or digestive irritation, but it would have to be consumed in huge quantities to be deadly. The bad flavor should discourage eating more than a couple bites, but it is still worth taking precautions to keep these plants away from your cat or out of the house altogether.”
Eating poinsettia leaves can cause a cat to drool, vomit or have diarrhea, according to the site, but they rarely eat enough to warrant medical attention. “That said, some cats may be more sensitive and have a more extreme reaction.”
The site adds that other holiday plants can be dangerous to cats, “especially lilies, holly, and mistletoe. Every part of a lily is considered poisonous to cats, even the pollen, and small amounts eaten by your cat can lead to kidney failure.”
Q: I would like to give some cookies and a small monetary gift to the city workers who collect our trash and those that do recycling, as well as our mail carrier. Are there any rules about this? Is the best way to leave the present on top of the trash container/recycling container/mailbox and hope for the best?
M.O.
Answer: “The city of Winston-Salem has an ethics policy that seeks to not require citizens to give gifts or favors to tax-paid city workers,” said Al Andrews, deputy city attorney. “Therefore no citizen should feel compelled to make a gift to a city employee. A word or note of thanks is more than sufficient. If citizens choose to leave a holiday token for a city worker, they will have to do so at their discretion and by their choice.”
Some small gifts such as cookies can be left on top of the garbage can or recycling bin in a box or weather-protected zip-lock bag.
Larger gifts cannot be accepted under city ethics policy, and if received will be donated to local charities.
The postal service has a similar policy.
“All postal employees, including letter carriers, generally speaking, are not permitted to accept gifts,” said Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the postal service.
“But, the Standards of Ethical Conduct of the Executive Branch do provide some exceptions. Under these federal regulations, customers are permitted to give letter carriers modest food refreshments, such as cookies or coffee, and non-cash items valued at $20 or less per occasion, such as Christmas. Cash and cash equivalents, such as checks or gift cards that can be exchanged for cash, must never be accepted in any amount.
“While we always appreciate customers’ gratitude, we ask that they refrain from ever giving cash gifts.”
