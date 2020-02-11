Q: With the upcoming primary elections, when are the new state and federal congressional districts effective? Are we voting for candidates based on old districts, or have the new congressional maps already become effective meaning we are now represented by a different individual?
Answer: “The state and congressional redistricting are already in effect and voters, for whom this applies to, will be voting for candidates in those new districts,” said Tim Tsujii, director of the Forsyth County Board of Elections.
Q: I need early or absentee ballots.
Answer: One-stop early voting will begin Thursday at the Forsyth County Board of Elections, 201 N. Chestnut St. in the Forsyth County Government Center, and at 10 libraries and centers in the area:
- Brown & Douglas Community Center, 4725 Indiana Ave.
- Kernersville Branch Library, 248 Harmon Lane in Kernersville.
- Mazie Woodruff Center, 4905 Lansing Drive.
- Polo Park Recreation Center, 1850 Polo Road.
- Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St.
- Clemmons Branch Library, 3554 Clemmons Road in Clemmons.
- Lewisville Branch Library 6490 Shallowford Road in Lewisville.
- Old Town Recreation Center, 4550 Shattalon Drive.
- Rural Hall Branch Library, 7125 Broad St. in Rural Hall.
- WSSU Anderson Center, 1545 Reynolds Park Road.
Hours will be 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, through Feb. 29. For more information, go to www.fcvotes.com or call the Forsyth County Board of Elections at 336-703-2800.
Absentee voting requests must be made by Feb. 25. More information and requirements can be found at www.forsyth.cc/Elections/assets/documents/Infosheet_howtoabsentee_FINAL.pdf or by calling the Board of Elections.
Q: I would like to know how many overhead bridges they have now on Salem Parkway to get to town.
Answer: In downtown, the overhead bridges are at Fourth Street, Peters Creek Parkway, the Green Street pedestrian bridge, Broad Street, Marshall Street, Cherry Street, the downtown strollway, Liberty Street, Main Street and Church Street, according to Pat Ivey, division engineer with the N.C. Department of Transportation.
On the rest of Salem Parkway, he said, there is Old Vineyard Road, Silas Creek Parkway, Westview Drive, Knollwood Street, Stratford Road, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Linville Road, Hastings Hill Road, the Northern Beltway (four bridges), Main St in Kernersville, Salisbury Street, NC 66, Macy Grove Road, and Bunker Hill Road.
