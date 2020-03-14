Q: I have a neighbor who has installed outdoor cameras all around his home, every corner, every door, etc. A couple of the cameras capture parts of my yard. While I understand the need for cameras in today’s society, if the camera records part of my property, is that an invasion of privacy? Is there anything I can do about that?
Answer: North Carolina is a one-party consent state, which means it’s legal for one person to record another person — with or without their knowledge — if both parties are in North Carolina.
“There are no restrictions for a person to have surveillance cameras around their property for the purposes of security as long as those cameras are located on that person’s property, in plain view, and do not violate any State or Federal laws,” said Christina Howell, public affairs officer for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. “Any areas that is visible to the public or from the street — such as the yard — are legal for the cameras to capture.”
However, she said, the cameras should not be focused on any area where someone has a reasonable expectation of privacy, such as windows to bedrooms, bathrooms, etc.
“We recommend having a neighborly conversation if you have any concerns that the cameras are capturing areas where you feel you have a reasonable expectation of privacy, or even if the cameras generally make you feel uncomfortable,” Howell said. “If the conversation is not productive, there are other options you can pursue such as installing fences, shrubs, etc.”
When we contacted Mike Wells, a local attorney who writes a legal column for the Journal, about a similar question awhile back, he said “The intrusion into the personal life of another (non-public) figure whose privacy has been invaded without just cause can constitute a claim under the law.
The core question is: Would the intrusion upon your expectation to be left alone be considered highly offensive to a reasonable person?
“Recording on a video camera another’s home may be irritating and sometimes spiteful, but it is not likely going to be actionable unless the recording party tries to appropriate the picture for personal or commercial advantage,” he said. “ ‘Peeping Tom’ activity could be treated as a crime based on sexual deviancy. Other actionable invasion of privacy claims are public disclosure of embarrassing private information and publicity which puts a person in a false light to the public.”
More tax preparation assistance
Forsyth Free Tax, a program of the Experiment in Self-Reliance, is offering free tax filing assistance at various locations through April.
For more information and a list of locations and days they will be offering assistance, visit eisr.org/2020-forsyth-free-tax-site-schedule/ or call 336-722-9400. The website also includes a list of documents you should take with you.
Participants must make a combined household income of $54,000 or less to use one of the sites, or $66,000 a year or less to use the free online service at www.ForsythFreeTax.org.
