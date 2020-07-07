Q: I cannot find out for sure if our income tax has been filed. My husband, who always does our taxes and mails them in, has been in the hospital in a coma for the past few months after a brain aneurysm two months ago. He’s just come out of the coma and is awake but can’t remember. I still haven’t gotten our federal income tax refund, though we did get our state refund and know how much our federal refund is supposed to be. I’ve tried to call in to check the status of the refund, but I can’t get anyone on the phone and don’t know how to use the computer.
R.B.
Answer: This is a tough situation. First, a bit of good news: since the vast majority of people file their federal and state taxes at the same time, if you’ve gotten your state refund then it’s likely the federal return has also been filed.
The Internal Revenue Service could not talk about a specific taxpayer’s case with us for privacy reasons, but a spokesman for the IRS recommended that if you are still concerned you should consult a tax professional to see if they can provide assistance.
He also said you could continue to call in at the IRS’s main customer service line, 800-829-1040 or the IRS Refund Hotline, 800-829-1954. You will need the social security number associated with the account, filing status and amount of the refund you were expecting. The phone lines are now reopening, though with limited staffing, so delays in reaching someone are still possible. “It’s not a normal year, but we’re working on it,” he said. The phone lines are generally open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.
SAM has heard from a lot of people who have not gotten their federal refunds yet. Many, but not all of them, filed by mail, as you said your husband does. However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a lot of IRS facilities to either shut down temporarily or cut back on staffing. The deadline to file and pay 2019 federal income taxes was postponed to July 15 as a result.
“We continue to process electronic and paper returns, issue refunds, and accept payments,” according to the IRS. “We’re experiencing delays in processing paper returns due to limited staffing. If you already filed a paper return, we will process it in the order we received it.”
They said that you should not try to file a second tax return.
“We’re asking for patience,” said the spokesman. “IRS campuses around the country that process the returns and send out the refunds are slowly reopening and going through a larger volume of mail…. If a paper return was sent and is not processed yet, chances are it is still sitting with the agency. Perhaps it’s been received but not processed.”
It’s hard to tell how long the process will take, he said, because the amount of backlog at each IRS campus varies.
People who have internet access can check the status of their refund at www.irs.gov/refunds, which is updated daily, usually overnight. Click on the box marked “Check My Refund Status.” The site also has FAQs, information how to correct a return, and more. People using mobile devices can also download the IRS2Go app to check their refund status
