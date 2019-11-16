Q: I recently was at an eating establishment that has a patio which during the cooler temperatures has plastic walls. On my last visit there were several dogs on the patio where guests were eating. I am wondering what the pet policy is for Forsyth County.
S.H.
Answer: As long as access to the patio with the plastic drapes does not require the animal to pass through the building, the dogs can be on the patio, according to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health. Plastic drapes would not be considered permanent walls. The dogs (or cats) should also be restrained, according to state rules.
Q: I live in the Winchester subdivision off Walkertown-Guthrie Road, a development of approximately 75 homes. This summer, the Department of Transportation came in and applied loose gravel on fresh tar, then tar again and loose gravel again. They did not even try to repair the potholes before doing this. Who makes these decisions to put such improper covering on our asphalt?
B.T.
Answer: “The roads inside Winchester Subdivision, as well as other roads off Walkertown-Guthrie Road, had an asphalt surface treatment applied this past summer,” said Pat Ivey, division engineer with the N.C. Department of Transportation. “Prior to the contractor coming in, state crews patched potholes and corrected other minor issues on the roads.”
Asphalt surface treatment, he explained, is a two-step process “where the first layer of asphalt and stone is placed on the road and then a final layer called a fog seal is placed to help smooth out the riding surface. This cost-effective process is typically used on subdivision and other lower-volume roads. Our limited asphalt resurfacing budget is used on primary highways and high-traffic secondary roads like Walkertown-Guthrie Road.”
He said that the roads inside the Winchester Subdivision were last retreated with this same material back in 2011. “DOT staff investigated this subdivision and found a couple of distressed areas that had recently been repaired,” he said. “Of course, DOT will repair any other areas that develop in the future.”
Q: Why is the post office asking me for updated information for my Post Office Box I’ve had for many years? It seems intrusive.
R.A.
Answer: “We are just trying to verify that customer information is accurate and up to date in compliance with postal regulations,” said Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the Post Office.
Q: How are we supposed to dispose of alkaline batteries (D, C, AAA, AA, etc.) and also the little flat lithium batteries (watch, electronic devices)?
J.B.
Answer: Standard single-use alkaline or copper-zinc batteries can be disposed of in normal municipal waste, but should not be burned.
The 3RC Enviro-Station at 1401 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive takes some other types of batteries, including lithium batteries, which are frequently used in cameras, calculators and computer back-ups; nickel-cadmium rechargeable batteries, which are used in flashlights, toys, cellphones and power tools; and sealed-lead batteries, which are used in video cameras, power tools, wheelchairs, ATVs, and metal detectors.
